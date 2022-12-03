This Was Brainerd - Dec. 3

DECEMBER 3

20 years ago (2002)

In a compromise action, St. Joseph's Medical Center said it would restrict parking lot development until the city can revise its parking lot ordinance for residential areas. The general feeling of residents near the hospital is that everyone wants the hospital to expand, but is concerned about the loss of homes and streets to provide the parking.

30 years ago (1992)

With three starters and their two top reserves returning from last year's state tournament team, the Warrior girls' basketball team are ranked third in Class AA to start the season. They lived up to the rating by lambasting Rocori 64-44 in their season opener before a huge crowd. The game was virtually over when Brainerd led 16-4 in the first five minutes.

40 years ago (1982)

(Photo) Two fish houses on White Sand Lake in Baxter became victims of an unseasonable warm spell today. Encouraged by an early season cold snap, some anglers moved fish houses onto the lakes early this year, only to see them sink as temps in the 50s thawed the lakes.

60 years ago (1962)

Two rival groups are seeking charters to open a third bank in Brainerd. The group headed by “Red” Welshons, seeking a national charter, includes Francis Cummings, Ev Lassig and Paul Read. A group headed by former Gov. C. Elmer Anderson seeks a state charter. It includes Joe Gustafson, Dr. L.J. Arhart, Dr. Arden Anderson and Eleanor Nolan.

80 years ago (1942)

A Minnesota government research group has proposed reorganization of state governmental units that would reduce the number of counties from the current 87 to just 25 to promote efficiency. It also recommended elimination of 7,687 school districts and 1,883 townships, all again in the name of efficiency.

100 years ago (1922)

Women are playing an important part in these last days of the November term of district court. Two women served on the Barchie case. Mrs. A.C. Weber served as foreman as the jury was out more than 30 hours reaching a decision. Mrs. W.W. Winter was sworn in as deputy bailiff in charge of the ladies, with cots arranged for them in the grand jury room.

