This Was Brainerd - Dec. 3

DECEMBER 3
20 years ago (2002)
In a compromise action, St. Joseph's Medical Center said it would restrict parking lot development until the city can revise its parking lot ordinance for residential areas. The general feeling of residents near the hospital is that everyone wants the hospital to expand, but is concerned about the loss of homes and streets to provide the parking.
30 years ago (1992)
With three starters and their two top reserves returning from last year's state tournament team, the Warrior girls' basketball team are ranked third in Class AA to start the season. They lived up to the rating by lambasting Rocori 64-44 in their season opener before a huge crowd. The game was virtually over when Brainerd led 16-4 in the first five minutes.
40 years ago (1982)
(Photo) Two fish houses on White Sand Lake in Baxter became victims of an unseasonable warm spell today. Encouraged by an early season cold snap, some anglers moved fish houses onto the lakes early this year, only to see them sink as temps in the 50s thawed the lakes.
60 years ago (1962)
Two rival groups are seeking charters to open a third bank in Brainerd. The group headed by “Red” Welshons, seeking a national charter, includes Francis Cummings, Ev Lassig and Paul Read. A group headed by former Gov. C. Elmer Anderson seeks a state charter. It includes Joe Gustafson, Dr. L.J. Arhart, Dr. Arden Anderson and Eleanor Nolan.
80 years ago (1942)
A Minnesota government research group has proposed reorganization of state governmental units that would reduce the number of counties from the current 87 to just 25 to promote efficiency. It also recommended elimination of 7,687 school districts and 1,883 townships, all again in the name of efficiency.
100 years ago (1922)
Women are playing an important part in these last days of the November term of district court. Two women served on the Barchie case. Mrs. A.C. Weber served as foreman as the jury was out more than 30 hours reaching a decision. Mrs. W.W. Winter was sworn in as deputy bailiff in charge of the ladies, with cots arranged for them in the grand jury room.
28/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/50: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
30/50: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
37/50: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
38/50: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
39/50: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/50: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
41/50: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
42/50: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
43/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
44/50: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
45/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives
46/50: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
47/50: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
48/50: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
50/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives