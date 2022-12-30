This Was Brainerd - Dec. 30

DECEMBER 30

20 years ago (2002)

The Warrior girls' hockey team scored three power-play goals to beat St. Louis Park 3-2 and win their division at the Girls' Holiday Cup tournament in Blaine. Erin Holznagel scored twice and Hannah Impola once, while golaie Mandy Hanson turned away 38 saves. Brainerd improves to 9-3-1 on the season.

30 years ago (1992)

Margit Rinke took a pass from Sarah Northway and drove to the basket for a layup, thus becoming Brainerd's all-time leading basketball scorer. Her 1,380 points edged out the Warriors legendary Jim Smith, who graduated in 1951 and went on to star at Kansas State. Rinke said she'd love to sit down and talk to Smith about the old days here.

40 years ago (1982)

A plan to save the assistant city engineer's position was rejected by a city council committee, falling victim to the need for cuts in response to falling state aids. The city will move ahead with the city engineer and two technicians. The plan rejected called for two engineers and one tech.

60 years ago (1962)

Frank Jensen, 50, operator of Frank's Texaco in northeast Brainerd, said he would start a city bus line here beginning Jan. 2. Former owner Lawrence Gallup had said he would shut down the service in November as he was losing money. The city council subsidized the line until Jensen could start a replacement service.

80 years ago (1942)

There are 6,152 persons who have received their basic A Ration books, according to the Ration Board. There were various numbers who received other types of books, including 1,051 who have B Supplemental books. A total of 4,796 registered and received kerosene and fuel oil coupons.

100 years ago (1922)

Due to a slip-up in the Paramount Film Exchange in Minneapolis, the picture scheduled for today and Sunday at the New Park Theatre - “The Dictator,” starring Wallace Reid and Lila Lee – did not arrive by train in time for today's matinee. But it was sent out by automobile in time for tonight's showings at 7 and 9 p.m.

