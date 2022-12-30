This Was Brainerd - Dec. 30

DECEMBER 30
20 years ago (2002)
The Warrior girls' hockey team scored three power-play goals to beat St. Louis Park 3-2 and win their division at the Girls' Holiday Cup tournament in Blaine. Erin Holznagel scored twice and Hannah Impola once, while golaie Mandy Hanson turned away 38 saves. Brainerd improves to 9-3-1 on the season.
30 years ago (1992)
Margit Rinke took a pass from Sarah Northway and drove to the basket for a layup, thus becoming Brainerd's all-time leading basketball scorer. Her 1,380 points edged out the Warriors legendary Jim Smith, who graduated in 1951 and went on to star at Kansas State. Rinke said she'd love to sit down and talk to Smith about the old days here.
40 years ago (1982)
A plan to save the assistant city engineer's position was rejected by a city council committee, falling victim to the need for cuts in response to falling state aids. The city will move ahead with the city engineer and two technicians. The plan rejected called for two engineers and one tech.
60 years ago (1962)
Frank Jensen, 50, operator of Frank's Texaco in northeast Brainerd, said he would start a city bus line here beginning Jan. 2. Former owner Lawrence Gallup had said he would shut down the service in November as he was losing money. The city council subsidized the line until Jensen could start a replacement service.
80 years ago (1942)
There are 6,152 persons who have received their basic A Ration books, according to the Ration Board. There were various numbers who received other types of books, including 1,051 who have B Supplemental books. A total of 4,796 registered and received kerosene and fuel oil coupons.
100 years ago (1922)
Due to a slip-up in the Paramount Film Exchange in Minneapolis, the picture scheduled for today and Sunday at the New Park Theatre - “The Dictator,” starring Wallace Reid and Lila Lee – did not arrive by train in time for today's matinee. But it was sent out by automobile in time for tonight's showings at 7 and 9 p.m.
28/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/50: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
30/50: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
37/50: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
38/50: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
39/50: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/50: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
41/50: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
42/50: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
44/50: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
45/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives
46/50: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
47/50: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
48/50: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
50/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives