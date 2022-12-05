Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

This Was Brainerd - Dec. 5

A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1922.

0117twb-early-truck.jpg
This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
By Terry McCollough
December 05, 2022 04:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DECEMBER 5

20 years ago (2002)

For years, Little Falls native Brent Griffith spent time protecting local, state and NFL quarterbacks as an offensive right tackle. Today, he still protects QBs, but in a different capacity. Griffith, 36, an Eden Prairie police officer, is in his sixth year on the Minn. Vikings internal security team. At an intimidating 6-6 and 280 pounds he handles many security details.

30 years ago (1992)

G'day, mate. If you're in a Brainerd school building this week you might hear this from a stranger. The Broadmeadows Broncos, a 16-and-under girls basketball team will be here for four days and play against Brainerd and area sophomore teams. Team members, from Melbourne, Australia, will be staying in homes of Brainerd families.

ADVERTISEMENT

40 years ago (1982)

Dr. Jack Echternacht has been selected, and more importantly has accepted, the title of Citizen of the Year. The Brainerd dentist had his name put forward years ago but rejected it. He has been instrumental in developing Brainerd's golf course, the building drive for the new YMCA and one for the new Civic Center.

60 years ago (1962)

Washington High School AD Kermit Aase says Brainerd's gym seats only 13 percent of the city population, the worst in District 24. Little Falls, the next worst, seats 30 percent. The gym capacity of 1,686 has been pumped to 2,500 by issuing standing-room-only tickets, but that gives Brainerd's fire chief absolute fits.

80 years ago (1942)

Brainerd will remember Pearl Harbor and slash back at the axis powers on Dec. 7, first anniversary of the sneak attack by the Japs, by sending a large delegation of young men into the U.S. Navy. The group will be sworn in at Franklin Junior High, accompanied by a full patriotic program of music, speeches and attendance by national guard members.

100 years ago (1922)

With the shipping season of the Cuyuna Iron Range in the county out of the way, winter work is in progress. During the summer, 15 mines were busy. The Maraco Pit shipped 150,000 tons by rail. The Mahnomen shipped considerable manganiferous ore, running from 5 to 20 percent manganese.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More TWB
TWBDowntownBrainerd.jpg
Community
This Was Brainerd - Dec. 23
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1922.
December 23, 2022 04:00 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough
Community
This Was Brainerd - Dec. 22
December 22, 2022 04:00 AM
Community
This Was Brainerd - Dec. 21
December 21, 2022 04:00 AM

TWBPhotoGallery.jpg
1/50: 
TWB.jpg
2/50: 
IMG_8131.JPG
3/50: 
IMG_8136.JPG
4/50: 
IMG_8144.JPG
5/50: 
IMG_8156.JPG
6/50: 
IMG_5635.jpg
7/50: 
IMG_6343.jpg
8/50: 
IMG_5635.jpg
9/50: 
IMG_5625.jpg
10/50: 
IMG_7066.jpg
11/50: 
IMG_6992.jpg
12/50: 
IMG_7442.jpg
13/50: 
IMG_7071.jpg
14/50: 
Soldiers on motorcycles line up next to jeep.
15/50: 
IMG_6686.jpg
16/50: 
IMG_7931.JPG
17/50: 
IMG_8969.jpg
18/50: 
090219.N.BD.ProgressNPCenter33.jpg
19/50: 
IMG_4766.jpg
20/50: 
IMG_4764.jpg
21/50: 
IMG_4763.jpg
22/50: 
IMG_4969 (1).jpg
23/50: 
IMG_4997 (1).jpg
24/50: 
IMG_4974 (2).jpg
25/50: 
0121twb-first-national.jpg
26/50: 
IMG_5620.jpg
27/50: 
0224twb-waiting-train.jpg
28/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0407twb-chicago-tavern.jpg
29/50: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0404twb-baseball-1894.jpg
30/50: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
IMG_5008 (1).jpg
31/50: 
IMG_4986.jpg
32/50: 
IMG_4993.jpg
33/50: 
IMG_5007.jpg
34/50: 
IMG_5008.jpg
35/50: 
IMG_4985 (1).jpg
36/50: 
IMG_4975.jpg
37/50: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
2370155+0304_TWB_Maxwell.jpg
38/50: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
0117twb-early-truck.jpg
39/50: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0118twb-1916-police.jpg
40/50: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0120twb-citizens-bank.jpg
41/50: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0212twb-frankline-school-hole-1939.jpg
42/50: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0224twb-waiting-train.jpg
43/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0326twb-kite.jpg
44/50: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
IMG_5622.jpg
45/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives
TWB-statehospital.jpg
46/50: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
TWBSanta.jpg
47/50: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
TWBSanta2.jpg
48/50: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
TWBmovies.JPG
49/50: 
IMG_5622.jpg
50/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives

Related Topics: THIS WAS BRAINERDBRAINERD HISTORYBRAINERD DISPATCHHISTORY
By Terry McCollough
What to read next
Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity volunteers help left the wooden framework of Lori Hannahs' new home in Pequot Lakes when it was under construction earlier this year.
Local
Just in time for the holidays: Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity helps woman own new home
Lori Hannahs’ new two-bedroom home in Pequot Lakes was built with funds raised by the 2021 and 2022 performances of Dancing with the Lakes Area Stars.
December 22, 2022 03:32 PM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
EntertainmentBriefs.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Entertainment Briefs — Dec. 21
A round-up of upcoming entertainment events, such as concerts, plays, music in the park, author events in the Brainerd lakes area.
December 21, 2022 02:27 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
122022-ask-a-trooper-plow-blade.jpg
Columns
Ask A Trooper: What is the legal length allowed for a snow plow blade?
If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send in your questions.
December 20, 2022 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
A cop and a man carry a box from a building.
Community
This Was Brainerd - Dec. 20
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1922.
December 20, 2022 03:58 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough