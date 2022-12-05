This Was Brainerd - Dec. 5

DECEMBER 5

20 years ago (2002)

For years, Little Falls native Brent Griffith spent time protecting local, state and NFL quarterbacks as an offensive right tackle. Today, he still protects QBs, but in a different capacity. Griffith, 36, an Eden Prairie police officer, is in his sixth year on the Minn. Vikings internal security team. At an intimidating 6-6 and 280 pounds he handles many security details.

30 years ago (1992)

G'day, mate. If you're in a Brainerd school building this week you might hear this from a stranger. The Broadmeadows Broncos, a 16-and-under girls basketball team will be here for four days and play against Brainerd and area sophomore teams. Team members, from Melbourne, Australia, will be staying in homes of Brainerd families.

40 years ago (1982)

Dr. Jack Echternacht has been selected, and more importantly has accepted, the title of Citizen of the Year. The Brainerd dentist had his name put forward years ago but rejected it. He has been instrumental in developing Brainerd's golf course, the building drive for the new YMCA and one for the new Civic Center.

60 years ago (1962)

Washington High School AD Kermit Aase says Brainerd's gym seats only 13 percent of the city population, the worst in District 24. Little Falls, the next worst, seats 30 percent. The gym capacity of 1,686 has been pumped to 2,500 by issuing standing-room-only tickets, but that gives Brainerd's fire chief absolute fits.

80 years ago (1942)

Brainerd will remember Pearl Harbor and slash back at the axis powers on Dec. 7, first anniversary of the sneak attack by the Japs, by sending a large delegation of young men into the U.S. Navy. The group will be sworn in at Franklin Junior High, accompanied by a full patriotic program of music, speeches and attendance by national guard members.

100 years ago (1922)

With the shipping season of the Cuyuna Iron Range in the county out of the way, winter work is in progress. During the summer, 15 mines were busy. The Maraco Pit shipped 150,000 tons by rail. The Mahnomen shipped considerable manganiferous ore, running from 5 to 20 percent manganese.

