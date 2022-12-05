This Was Brainerd - Dec. 5

DECEMBER 5
20 years ago (2002)
For years, Little Falls native Brent Griffith spent time protecting local, state and NFL quarterbacks as an offensive right tackle. Today, he still protects QBs, but in a different capacity. Griffith, 36, an Eden Prairie police officer, is in his sixth year on the Minn. Vikings internal security team. At an intimidating 6-6 and 280 pounds he handles many security details.
30 years ago (1992)
G'day, mate. If you're in a Brainerd school building this week you might hear this from a stranger. The Broadmeadows Broncos, a 16-and-under girls basketball team will be here for four days and play against Brainerd and area sophomore teams. Team members, from Melbourne, Australia, will be staying in homes of Brainerd families.
40 years ago (1982)
Dr. Jack Echternacht has been selected, and more importantly has accepted, the title of Citizen of the Year. The Brainerd dentist had his name put forward years ago but rejected it. He has been instrumental in developing Brainerd's golf course, the building drive for the new YMCA and one for the new Civic Center.
60 years ago (1962)
Washington High School AD Kermit Aase says Brainerd's gym seats only 13 percent of the city population, the worst in District 24. Little Falls, the next worst, seats 30 percent. The gym capacity of 1,686 has been pumped to 2,500 by issuing standing-room-only tickets, but that gives Brainerd's fire chief absolute fits.
80 years ago (1942)
Brainerd will remember Pearl Harbor and slash back at the axis powers on Dec. 7, first anniversary of the sneak attack by the Japs, by sending a large delegation of young men into the U.S. Navy. The group will be sworn in at Franklin Junior High, accompanied by a full patriotic program of music, speeches and attendance by national guard members.
100 years ago (1922)
With the shipping season of the Cuyuna Iron Range in the county out of the way, winter work is in progress. During the summer, 15 mines were busy. The Maraco Pit shipped 150,000 tons by rail. The Mahnomen shipped considerable manganiferous ore, running from 5 to 20 percent manganese.
28/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/50: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
30/50: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
38/50: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
39/50: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/50: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
41/50: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
42/50: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
44/50: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
46/50: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
47/50: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
48/50: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
