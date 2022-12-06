This Was Brainerd - Dec. 6

DECEMBER 6

20 years ago (2002)

The gift of a Christmas turkey or ham to city employees will be reviewed by the city council. Council member Bob Olson contacted the state auditor's office which said state attorney general's opinions have said that public funds cannot be gifted by public officials and they cannot give gifts to their employees, no matter how well intended.

30 years ago (1992)

Russia's environment might just be a little cleaner if Alan Cibuzar's ideas work. The president of A.W. Research in Brainerd traveled to Russia to make a presentation to the Russian Parliament. As a result, a member of their Water Problems Institute is here meeting with area environmental agencies to bring expertise home with her.

40 years ago (1982)

The Brainerd High School Indoor Marching Band Concert will be presented Dec. 9 at Tornstrom Auditorium. Highlights of the concert will be “One,” “Superstar' and Dr. Frank Bencriscutto's special arrangement of “The Battle Hymn of the Republic.” Dean Trzpuc directs the band.

60 years ago (1962)

Minnesota colleges won three of five basketball games against outstate opponents, but Gustavus Adolphus wasn't one of them. The Gusties fell behind Wartburg, Iowa, 21-25 at the half and couldn't catch up, losing 70-61. Freshman Bill Laumann from Brainerd led the Gusties with 18 points.

80 years ago (1942)

The Warriors opened their basketball season with a less than impressive 25-23 win over Wadena before a fairly large crowd here. Brainerd played ragged ball, lacking confidence and only moving somewhat well in the second half. With the score tied at 23 all and 25 seconds remaining, reserve forward Jim Erickson scored for the win.

100 years ago (1922)

In an alienation of affections suit, now in district court, Mrs. Anna Hermann is suing Mary Innes and her husband Roy for $5,000. She claims her husband hired Mrs. Innes for bookkeeping but became so attached to her that he became estranged from Mrs. Hermann. The case is creating much interest, especially on the southside, where they all live.

