This Was Brainerd - Dec. 6

DECEMBER 6
20 years ago (2002)
The gift of a Christmas turkey or ham to city employees will be reviewed by the city council. Council member Bob Olson contacted the state auditor's office which said state attorney general's opinions have said that public funds cannot be gifted by public officials and they cannot give gifts to their employees, no matter how well intended.
30 years ago (1992)
Russia's environment might just be a little cleaner if Alan Cibuzar's ideas work. The president of A.W. Research in Brainerd traveled to Russia to make a presentation to the Russian Parliament. As a result, a member of their Water Problems Institute is here meeting with area environmental agencies to bring expertise home with her.
40 years ago (1982)
The Brainerd High School Indoor Marching Band Concert will be presented Dec. 9 at Tornstrom Auditorium. Highlights of the concert will be “One,” “Superstar' and Dr. Frank Bencriscutto's special arrangement of “The Battle Hymn of the Republic.” Dean Trzpuc directs the band.
60 years ago (1962)
Minnesota colleges won three of five basketball games against outstate opponents, but Gustavus Adolphus wasn't one of them. The Gusties fell behind Wartburg, Iowa, 21-25 at the half and couldn't catch up, losing 70-61. Freshman Bill Laumann from Brainerd led the Gusties with 18 points.
80 years ago (1942)
The Warriors opened their basketball season with a less than impressive 25-23 win over Wadena before a fairly large crowd here. Brainerd played ragged ball, lacking confidence and only moving somewhat well in the second half. With the score tied at 23 all and 25 seconds remaining, reserve forward Jim Erickson scored for the win.
100 years ago (1922)
In an alienation of affections suit, now in district court, Mrs. Anna Hermann is suing Mary Innes and her husband Roy for $5,000. She claims her husband hired Mrs. Innes for bookkeeping but became so attached to her that he became estranged from Mrs. Hermann. The case is creating much interest, especially on the southside, where they all live.
29/50: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
30/50: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
38/50: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
39/50: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/50: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
41/50: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
42/50: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
44/50: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
46/50: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
47/50: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
48/50: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
