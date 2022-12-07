This Was Brainerd - Dec. 7

DECEMBER 7
20 years ago (2002)
The Warrior boys' basketball team rallied from a 29-25 halftime deficit to defeat Sartell 56-48 in the opener for both teams. Jake Phillips led Brainerd with 17 points and dished out eight assists. Justin Mueller added 10 points and nine rebounds, while Derek Levno also scored 10 points.
30 years ago (1992)
The Brainerd boys hockey team used some advice from veteran goaltending coach Mike Hayes to edge Virginia 3-2 in their home opener. Troy Winegarner had a rough start last week, giving up four goals in 22 minutes. Hayes said “stay with Troy,” and the Warrior stopped 31 shots, including 16 in the third period, enroute to the 3-2 win.
40 years ago (1982)
The rift between the city council and Acting Police Chief Ken Bjerkness got even wider last night. Bjerkness, who contends he is the chief since he's headed the department for nearly four years, broadened his attacks to include two aldermen, the city clerk and a member of the Civil Service Commission, then left the meeting.
60 years ago (1962)
Brainerd police issued 648 citations for parking violations during the month of November, which netted the city $748 in fines. The police report shows one auto theft, 12 petty larceny and six grand larceny cases, two burglaries and one bicycle theft. Twenty-two auto accidents were logged, involving 42 cars.
80 years ago (1942)
The Adjutant General in Washington, DC has informed Anna Miller that her husband, Lt. Col E.B. Miller, commander of the 194th Tank Battalion, is a prisoner of the Japanese in the Philippines. There was no mention of other members of the unit. Mrs. Miller said the news was grim but at least she knows he is alive.
100 years ago (1922)
(Adv.) Don't miss our rapid-fire selling drive! Our whole store is ablaze with bargains, but look at these “One Hour” Specials: Tomorrow, from 9-10 a.m. only - all our large wool blankets, Reg. $11 and $12, just $6.50. From 10-11 a.m. only – our entire line of shirtwaists, Reg. $11 to $14, just $5. The Golden Rule Store.
