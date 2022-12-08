This Was Brainerd - Dec. 8

DECEMBER 8
20 years ago (2002)
Andy Pickar became the winningest wrestler in Warrior history with three victories at the Coon Rapids Invitational. Wrestling at 160 pounds, Pickar raised his career win total to 114 matches, three more than two-time state champion Jim Caughey amassed in the early 1980s. Caughey's final record was 111-23-2.
30 years ago (1992)
If you see a man running through your yard chasing a stray dog, it's probably Don Hannahs. He's the city dog catcher and works at the direction of the Brainerd police. He worked at animal control in the military. He is contracted to pick up no more than 40 animals a month, but got more than 25 calls in his first week on duty.
40 years ago (1982)
Don Dravis has coached Staples High School to three straight state Class A wrestling crowns. Brainerd could hardly argue that they aren't headed for a fourth. The resounding Staples 52-8 win over Brainerd saw six Warriors get pinned. Only Brainerd wins came at 126 Bob Waytashek, and 145 Jim Caughey.
60 years ago (1962)
With five minutes to go in the first quarter, Aitkin was down 12-2 to visiting Brainerd, but they played even the rest of the way, losing just 67-57 to the favored Warriors. Aitkin had shot just 15 percent from the field in their first two games, both losses. Mike Garvey, Charlie Cummins and Jerry Lyscio led Brainerd with 20, 15 and 14 points.
80 years ago (1942)
With ceremonies of patriotic music and speeches, 35 men were sent on their way to the U.S. Navy yesterday from a packed auditorium at Franklin Junior High. The anniversary of Pearl Harbor saw a moving speech by Father Thomas Scott of St. Francis Catholic Church. Seven more Navy enlistees shipped out earlier in the day.
100 years ago (1922)
The weekly dinner meeting of the Rotary Club was held in a far different location this week, being at the Washington High School. Their meal was cooked by the home economics class, and featured pork chops, baked potatoes, soup, vegetables and more. Members were so impressed they donated $1 each to the class.
28/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/50: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
30/50: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
38/50: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
39/50: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/50: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
41/50: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
42/50: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
44/50: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
