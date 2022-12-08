This Was Brainerd - Dec. 8

DECEMBER 8

20 years ago (2002)

Andy Pickar became the winningest wrestler in Warrior history with three victories at the Coon Rapids Invitational. Wrestling at 160 pounds, Pickar raised his career win total to 114 matches, three more than two-time state champion Jim Caughey amassed in the early 1980s. Caughey's final record was 111-23-2.

30 years ago (1992)

If you see a man running through your yard chasing a stray dog, it's probably Don Hannahs. He's the city dog catcher and works at the direction of the Brainerd police. He worked at animal control in the military. He is contracted to pick up no more than 40 animals a month, but got more than 25 calls in his first week on duty.

40 years ago (1982)

Don Dravis has coached Staples High School to three straight state Class A wrestling crowns. Brainerd could hardly argue that they aren't headed for a fourth. The resounding Staples 52-8 win over Brainerd saw six Warriors get pinned. Only Brainerd wins came at 126 Bob Waytashek, and 145 Jim Caughey.

60 years ago (1962)

With five minutes to go in the first quarter, Aitkin was down 12-2 to visiting Brainerd, but they played even the rest of the way, losing just 67-57 to the favored Warriors. Aitkin had shot just 15 percent from the field in their first two games, both losses. Mike Garvey, Charlie Cummins and Jerry Lyscio led Brainerd with 20, 15 and 14 points.

80 years ago (1942)

With ceremonies of patriotic music and speeches, 35 men were sent on their way to the U.S. Navy yesterday from a packed auditorium at Franklin Junior High. The anniversary of Pearl Harbor saw a moving speech by Father Thomas Scott of St. Francis Catholic Church. Seven more Navy enlistees shipped out earlier in the day.

100 years ago (1922)

The weekly dinner meeting of the Rotary Club was held in a far different location this week, being at the Washington High School. Their meal was cooked by the home economics class, and featured pork chops, baked potatoes, soup, vegetables and more. Members were so impressed they donated $1 each to the class.

