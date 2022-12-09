This Was Brainerd - Dec. 9

DECEMBER 9
20 years ago (2002)
The city's truth-in-taxation public hearing last night was short and to the point. Exactly one Brainerd resident showed up. Duane Hanson expressed concerns about his increased taxes at the hearing, saying his taxes increased a lot this year, and he's looking at another large hike in 2003.
30 years ago (1992)
(Photo) Jim and Diane Runberg, who live north of Merrifield, have a vested interest in the U.S. Marines who just landed in Somalia. Their son. SGT Joe Runberg, a Marine infantryman based out of Twenty-nine Palms, Calif., had been ordered to pack his gear, get his shots and update his will when he called his parents last week.
40 years ago (1982)
(Adv.) Brand new 1982 T1000s now in stock! Cloth bucket seats, AM/FM Delco radio system, white wall tires, tinted glass and heavy-duty battery. Window sticker price is $6,495 – you buy it at our Actionland Price of just $5,695. Save hundreds more at our low finance rate of just 10.9 percent. Imgrund Auto – Brainerd.
60 years ago (1962)
A featured item for discussion at the Baxter school board meeting will be the issue of transporting kindergarten students when the new school addition is completed. The board has proposed that the school provide transport one way and parents the other for the half-day classes. Parents say that will impose a hardship on many of them.
80 years ago (1942)
Residents of Brainerd and the county were instructed by Civilian Defense commanders to be prepared for immediate blackout when the signal is given on Dec. 14. In the city, the NP shops will make five-second blasts on their whistle, separated by three seconds of silence. All buildings must go dark at 10 p.m. All cars must pull off the road.
100 years ago (1922)
James Alderman, John Hoffbauer and other friends of “Bullet Joe” Bush, pitcher for the NY Yankees, have received souvenir postcards from Bush in Japan. He is on tour with a major league all-star team playing a series of games with SE Asia baseball teams. The tour will soon visit Russia.
28/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/50: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
30/50: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
37/50: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
38/50: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
39/50: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/50: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
41/50: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
42/50: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
43/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
44/50: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
45/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives
46/50: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
47/50: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
48/50: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
50/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives