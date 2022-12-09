This Was Brainerd - Dec. 9

DECEMBER 9

20 years ago (2002)

The city's truth-in-taxation public hearing last night was short and to the point. Exactly one Brainerd resident showed up. Duane Hanson expressed concerns about his increased taxes at the hearing, saying his taxes increased a lot this year, and he's looking at another large hike in 2003.

30 years ago (1992)

(Photo) Jim and Diane Runberg, who live north of Merrifield, have a vested interest in the U.S. Marines who just landed in Somalia. Their son. SGT Joe Runberg, a Marine infantryman based out of Twenty-nine Palms, Calif., had been ordered to pack his gear, get his shots and update his will when he called his parents last week.

ADVERTISEMENT

40 years ago (1982)

(Adv.) Brand new 1982 T1000s now in stock! Cloth bucket seats, AM/FM Delco radio system, white wall tires, tinted glass and heavy-duty battery. Window sticker price is $6,495 – you buy it at our Actionland Price of just $5,695. Save hundreds more at our low finance rate of just 10.9 percent. Imgrund Auto – Brainerd.

60 years ago (1962)

A featured item for discussion at the Baxter school board meeting will be the issue of transporting kindergarten students when the new school addition is completed. The board has proposed that the school provide transport one way and parents the other for the half-day classes. Parents say that will impose a hardship on many of them.

80 years ago (1942)

Residents of Brainerd and the county were instructed by Civilian Defense commanders to be prepared for immediate blackout when the signal is given on Dec. 14. In the city, the NP shops will make five-second blasts on their whistle, separated by three seconds of silence. All buildings must go dark at 10 p.m. All cars must pull off the road.

100 years ago (1922)

James Alderman, John Hoffbauer and other friends of “Bullet Joe” Bush, pitcher for the NY Yankees, have received souvenir postcards from Bush in Japan. He is on tour with a major league all-star team playing a series of games with SE Asia baseball teams. The tour will soon visit Russia.

ADVERTISEMENT