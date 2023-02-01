This Was Brainerd - Feb. 1

FEBRUARY 1
20 years ago (2003)
Hollywood loves comebacks and close finishes. CLC women's coach Dennis Eastman told his team to expect a 40-minute war against Vermillion, and it went 45 minutes, as CLC won it in OT, 71-68. Tara Storts poured in 26 points, including two clutch free throws in OT, and Bobbi VanWechel added 21, going 12-for-12 on free throws, including the two that forced OT.
30 years ago (1993)
A petition to remove county attorney Jack Graham from office has been drawn up, and Don Dwyer hopes to collect the 5,000 necessary signatures by mid-February. Graham said Dwyer's accusations are not grounds for removal. “This petition is frivolous,” he said. “It's a bag of wind concocted by factious persons.”
40 years ago (1983)
County Judge Bob Ryan resigned yesterday as a member of the airport commission after 15 years service. He said it was for personal reasons and the press of business in court. Thus, commission vice chair Howard Blanck will conduct today's hearing on the temporary suspension of a firefighter involved in the fatal plane crash at the airport recently.
60 years ago (1963)
A rural Brainerd man was killed when a homemade steam tank exploded as he tried to thaw out a septic system frozen by the recent run of frigid weather. The steam tank was an old 30-gal. hot water tank on which all valves had been closed. The explosion blew a 5-gal. pail 50 yards into a field and other debris was found 200 feet away.
80 years ago (1943)
Eight champions were named last night at the Jaycees Golden Glove tournament at the armory, fighting under the watchful eye of referee Mike Gibbons, ranked welterweight from St. Paul. There were two knockouts, but the best fight was in the hard-hitting heavyweight division, where Brainerd's Con O'Brien decisioned Ben Langer of Staples.
100 years ago (1923)
To observe that Brainerd had had an unusually mild winter, one need only compare this January to that of 1912. On only 10 nights this January did the temp drop below zero. In January 1912 the temp was below zero 26 nights, and that included -42 on January 7, 1912, and -47 on January 12.
28/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/50: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
30/50: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
37/50: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
38/50: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
39/50: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/50: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
41/50: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
42/50: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
44/50: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
45/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives
46/50: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
47/50: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
48/50: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
50/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives