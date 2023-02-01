This Was Brainerd - Feb. 1

FEBRUARY 1

20 years ago (2003)

Hollywood loves comebacks and close finishes. CLC women's coach Dennis Eastman told his team to expect a 40-minute war against Vermillion, and it went 45 minutes, as CLC won it in OT, 71-68. Tara Storts poured in 26 points, including two clutch free throws in OT, and Bobbi VanWechel added 21, going 12-for-12 on free throws, including the two that forced OT.

30 years ago (1993)

A petition to remove county attorney Jack Graham from office has been drawn up, and Don Dwyer hopes to collect the 5,000 necessary signatures by mid-February. Graham said Dwyer's accusations are not grounds for removal. “This petition is frivolous,” he said. “It's a bag of wind concocted by factious persons.”

40 years ago (1983)

County Judge Bob Ryan resigned yesterday as a member of the airport commission after 15 years service. He said it was for personal reasons and the press of business in court. Thus, commission vice chair Howard Blanck will conduct today's hearing on the temporary suspension of a firefighter involved in the fatal plane crash at the airport recently.

60 years ago (1963)

A rural Brainerd man was killed when a homemade steam tank exploded as he tried to thaw out a septic system frozen by the recent run of frigid weather. The steam tank was an old 30-gal. hot water tank on which all valves had been closed. The explosion blew a 5-gal. pail 50 yards into a field and other debris was found 200 feet away.

80 years ago (1943)

Eight champions were named last night at the Jaycees Golden Glove tournament at the armory, fighting under the watchful eye of referee Mike Gibbons, ranked welterweight from St. Paul. There were two knockouts, but the best fight was in the hard-hitting heavyweight division, where Brainerd's Con O'Brien decisioned Ben Langer of Staples.

100 years ago (1923)

To observe that Brainerd had had an unusually mild winter, one need only compare this January to that of 1912. On only 10 nights this January did the temp drop below zero. In January 1912 the temp was below zero 26 nights, and that included -42 on January 7, 1912, and -47 on January 12.

