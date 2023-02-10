This Was Brainerd - Feb. 10

FEBRUARY 10
20 years ago (2003)
In a report released yesterday by the state auditor's office, it was suggested that $244 million might be cut from cities receiving local government aid. At $137 per resident, that would cost Brainerd $1.8 million. Kelly Bevans, Brainerd city council member, said that size cut would be devastating to the city.
30 years ago (1993)
Following reports that the Minn. attorney general will call a grand jury to investigate two sexual assault cases county attorney Jack Graham dismissed, the ombudsman for the Dept. of Public Safety said her office is also investigating Graham. Meanwhile, 40 of Graham's backers packed a county commission meeting to decry a vendetta against him.
40 years ago (1983)
60 years ago (1963)
The Warrior basketball team sparkled in the first half last night to pile up an awesome 42-12 edge over Little Falls. After that, they coasted to a 72-41 win, putting them atop the conference standings at 8-1. Their season record is 12-2 with four games left. Charlie Cummins with 16 and Ron Schotzko with 13, led Brainerd.
80 years ago (1943)
Russ Fitzsimmons, former Golden Gloves heavyweight boxing champ from Brainerd, now serving in the Navy, is still fighting. According to Chicago sports writers, Fitz is one of the most popular boxers in the Chicago tournament and fights for the title tomorrow. His parents are Mr. and Mrs. Russell Fitzsimmons of Brainerd.
100 years ago (1923)
Brainerd High School took their second basketball victory from C-I, this on our home floor, the score being 21-16. It is the seventh straight win for the Blue and White, with Brainerd taking the lead at the start and holding it. Day and Engbretson were the stars, Day scoring 10 points and Wally coming through with nine.
28/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/50: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
30/50: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
37/50: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
38/50: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
39/50: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/50: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
41/50: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
42/50: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
44/50: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
45/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives
46/50: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
47/50: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
48/50: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
50/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives