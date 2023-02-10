This Was Brainerd - Feb. 10

FEBRUARY 10

20 years ago (2003)

In a report released yesterday by the state auditor's office, it was suggested that $244 million might be cut from cities receiving local government aid. At $137 per resident, that would cost Brainerd $1.8 million. Kelly Bevans, Brainerd city council member, said that size cut would be devastating to the city.

30 years ago (1993)

Following reports that the Minn. attorney general will call a grand jury to investigate two sexual assault cases county attorney Jack Graham dismissed, the ombudsman for the Dept. of Public Safety said her office is also investigating Graham. Meanwhile, 40 of Graham's backers packed a county commission meeting to decry a vendetta against him.

40 years ago (1983)

60 years ago (1963)

The Warrior basketball team sparkled in the first half last night to pile up an awesome 42-12 edge over Little Falls. After that, they coasted to a 72-41 win, putting them atop the conference standings at 8-1. Their season record is 12-2 with four games left. Charlie Cummins with 16 and Ron Schotzko with 13, led Brainerd.

80 years ago (1943)

Russ Fitzsimmons, former Golden Gloves heavyweight boxing champ from Brainerd, now serving in the Navy, is still fighting. According to Chicago sports writers, Fitz is one of the most popular boxers in the Chicago tournament and fights for the title tomorrow. His parents are Mr. and Mrs. Russell Fitzsimmons of Brainerd.

100 years ago (1923)

Brainerd High School took their second basketball victory from C-I, this on our home floor, the score being 21-16. It is the seventh straight win for the Blue and White, with Brainerd taking the lead at the start and holding it. Day and Engbretson were the stars, Day scoring 10 points and Wally coming through with nine.

