This Was Brainerd - Feb. 11

(Photo) Exec. Director Jeff Olson and board chair Reed Campbell, of Camp Confidence, had big smiles as they received a donation of $144,515 from the Brainerd Jaycees, the largest donation in Camp history. The Jaycees were honored by the State Office of Tourism for their signature event, the Ice Fishing Extravaganza.
30 years ago (1993)
The Warrior girls' cross country ski team is headed to state again. They won Section 8 in 1989 and won the state title; then won again in 1991 and finished third at state. This year they were led by Jamie Mueller, who repeated as section champ. Brainerd placed five skiers in the top seven, something Coach Todd Lyscio can't ever remember happening.
40 years ago (1983)
Butch Bakken, director of golf at Brainerd Golf and Country Club the past two years, has accepted a similar position, plus general manager duties, at Pokegema Golf Course in Grand Rapids. Bakken had been employed by the Pokegema club for three years before coming to Brainerd.
60 years ago (1963)
(Photo) By a 4-0 vote, the school board moved to purchase 125 acres in West Brainerd for possible site of a new junior college. Board members Wayne Huso and Birney Wilkins abstained. The land cost $175 per acre for a total of $22,000. It is directly across the Mississippi from Boom Lake and has 2,600 feet of river frontage.
80 years ago (1943)
The last two of the Brainerd Golden Gloves team have been defeated in the Northwest Golden Gloves boxing tournament in Minneapolis. At bantamweight, Darrell Gray was decisioned by Pat Sheehy of Minneapolis. At heavyweight, Con O'Brien was decisioned by Glenn Spotts, Mankato.
100 years ago (1923)
Joe Bush and his wife, accompanied by his mom, dad and brother, got one final tribute last Saturday night before leaving for New York today. The Elks Club turned out in force, with songs, speeches and accolades for the man who has really put Brainerd on the sporting map. Even his father spoke, but allowed he rather just be a train conductor.
28/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/50: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
30/50: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
37/50: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
38/50: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
39/50: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/50: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
41/50: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
42/50: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
43/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
44/50: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
45/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives
46/50: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
47/50: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
48/50: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
