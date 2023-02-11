This Was Brainerd - Feb. 11

FEBRUARY 11

20 years ago (2003)

(Photo) Exec. Director Jeff Olson and board chair Reed Campbell, of Camp Confidence, had big smiles as they received a donation of $144,515 from the Brainerd Jaycees, the largest donation in Camp history. The Jaycees were honored by the State Office of Tourism for their signature event, the Ice Fishing Extravaganza.

30 years ago (1993)

The Warrior girls' cross country ski team is headed to state again. They won Section 8 in 1989 and won the state title; then won again in 1991 and finished third at state. This year they were led by Jamie Mueller, who repeated as section champ. Brainerd placed five skiers in the top seven, something Coach Todd Lyscio can't ever remember happening.

ADVERTISEMENT

40 years ago (1983)

Butch Bakken, director of golf at Brainerd Golf and Country Club the past two years, has accepted a similar position, plus general manager duties, at Pokegema Golf Course in Grand Rapids. Bakken had been employed by the Pokegema club for three years before coming to Brainerd.

By a 4-0 vote, the school board moved to purchase 125 acres in West Brainerd for possible site of a new junior college. Board members Wayne Huso and Birney Wilkins abstained. The land cost $175 per acre for a total of $22,000. It is directly across the Mississippi from Boom Lake and has 2,600 feet of river frontage.

60 years ago (1963)

(Photo) By a 4-0 vote, the school board moved to purchase 125 acres in West Brainerd for possible site of a new junior college. Board members Wayne Huso and Birney Wilkins abstained. The land cost $175 per acre for a total of $22,000. It is directly across the Mississippi from Boom Lake and has 2,600 feet of river frontage.

80 years ago (1943)

The last two of the Brainerd Golden Gloves team have been defeated in the Northwest Golden Gloves boxing tournament in Minneapolis. At bantamweight, Darrell Gray was decisioned by Pat Sheehy of Minneapolis. At heavyweight, Con O'Brien was decisioned by Glenn Spotts, Mankato.

100 years ago (1923)

Joe Bush and his wife, accompanied by his mom, dad and brother, got one final tribute last Saturday night before leaving for New York today. The Elks Club turned out in force, with songs, speeches and accolades for the man who has really put Brainerd on the sporting map. Even his father spoke, but allowed he rather just be a train conductor.

ADVERTISEMENT