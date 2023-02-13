This Was Brainerd - Feb. 13

FEBRUARY 13
20 years ago (2003)
(Photo) Don't underestimate the four state-sound Warrior Nordic skiers. They are looking to surprise some people. Ty Hunt, in his first state meet, will ski in the classical race. Chris Woodard, in his second state meet, will ski pursuit. Anna Mangan Will ski classical in her first state meet. Christina Roberts, a three-meet vet, will ski pursuit.
30 years ago (1993)
The Warrior boys' basketball team was an avalanche last night, and the victim was Little Falls, which earlier gave Brainerd its only conference loss. Down 25-13 in the second quarter, Brainerd roared back to top the Flyers 75-52. Down four at the half, 33-29, Brainerd scored 11 straight points in the second half, gave up a basket, then scored 13 points.
40 years ago (1983)
In a “painful” move aimed at balancing an embattled budget, a school board committee recommended a second round of cuts that – taken with the first round – would lay off 81.5 school district employees. To make it even bleaker, Supt. Bob Gross said that there is little chance those laid off will ever be recalled: consider the cuts permanent.
60 years ago (1963)
Surviving the finest shooting performance they've met this season, the Warriors made it 13-2 for the season with a 76-72 squeaker over Wadena. Senior whiz, 5-6 Wadena guard Lee Overmoen, bombed the nets for 25 points, his fourth game in a row over 20. But Brainerd's Jerry Lyscio responded with 23 points and 6-5 Bruce Gross had 16.
80 years ago (1943)
The most dangerous ice conditions that motorists have seen this winter have slowed travel in central Minnesota. Drifting snow blocked many main highways and secondary roads for a time, and stopped two men in their snowbound homes from joining the group of draftees that left Brainerd for Ft. Snelling.
100 years ago (1923)
After seven straight victories for Brainerd High School, it was the Little Falls basketball team that brought it to an end, 22-16. Brainerd started strong at 6-0, and was tied at the half. But the defense broke down in the second half for the loss. Brainerd has a game with Pine River before a return match at Little Falls.
28/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/50: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
30/50: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
37/50: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
38/50: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
39/50: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/50: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
41/50: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
42/50: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
44/50: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
46/50: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
47/50: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
48/50: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
