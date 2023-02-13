This Was Brainerd - Feb. 13

FEBRUARY 13

20 years ago (2003)

(Photo) Don't underestimate the four state-sound Warrior Nordic skiers. They are looking to surprise some people. Ty Hunt, in his first state meet, will ski in the classical race. Chris Woodard, in his second state meet, will ski pursuit. Anna Mangan Will ski classical in her first state meet. Christina Roberts, a three-meet vet, will ski pursuit.

30 years ago (1993)

The Warrior boys' basketball team was an avalanche last night, and the victim was Little Falls, which earlier gave Brainerd its only conference loss. Down 25-13 in the second quarter, Brainerd roared back to top the Flyers 75-52. Down four at the half, 33-29, Brainerd scored 11 straight points in the second half, gave up a basket, then scored 13 points.

ADVERTISEMENT

40 years ago (1983)

In a “painful” move aimed at balancing an embattled budget, a school board committee recommended a second round of cuts that – taken with the first round – would lay off 81.5 school district employees. To make it even bleaker, Supt. Bob Gross said that there is little chance those laid off will ever be recalled: consider the cuts permanent.

60 years ago (1963)

Surviving the finest shooting performance they've met this season, the Warriors made it 13-2 for the season with a 76-72 squeaker over Wadena. Senior whiz, 5-6 Wadena guard Lee Overmoen, bombed the nets for 25 points, his fourth game in a row over 20. But Brainerd's Jerry Lyscio responded with 23 points and 6-5 Bruce Gross had 16.

80 years ago (1943)

The most dangerous ice conditions that motorists have seen this winter have slowed travel in central Minnesota. Drifting snow blocked many main highways and secondary roads for a time, and stopped two men in their snowbound homes from joining the group of draftees that left Brainerd for Ft. Snelling.

100 years ago (1923)

After seven straight victories for Brainerd High School, it was the Little Falls basketball team that brought it to an end, 22-16. Brainerd started strong at 6-0, and was tied at the half. But the defense broke down in the second half for the loss. Brainerd has a game with Pine River before a return match at Little Falls.

ADVERTISEMENT