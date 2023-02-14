This Was Brainerd - Feb .14

FEBRUARY 14
20 years ago (2003)
(Photo) Mark Femling's first state Alpine ski meet didn't go exactly as planned, but the Warrior senior still placed 18th, the best showing ever by a Brainerd boy. His first run left him 26th of the 40 competitors. A fast second run chopped 2.18 seconds off that time and moved him up eight places.
30 years ago (1993)
Brainerd's Sarah Northway doesn't like the Monticello gym - “it's small and when there's a big crowd it gets hot,” she said. But yesterday she liked it as she scored a game-high 22 points – including her 1,000th career point – as the Brainerd girls' basketball team won 60-52. That moved the No. 2 ranked team to an 18-1 record.
40 years ago (1983)
Brainerd High School drama students won first place in the State One-Act Play Contest at the Univ. of Minn. last weekend. The 24-person cast and crew performed “Sugar Plum.” Main characters were Kim Rude and Greg Byzewski. Brainerd previously won the sub-region and regional tournaments. The team got four standing ovations.
60 years ago (1963)
Albie, the white deer, is back in his home pasture in Green Valley Park, near Garrison, after an extended “vacation.” Seems that Albie slipped out through an open gate at Christmas and had been roaming the countryside since, giving a start to folks in the Garrison area. A tranquilizer gun gave the albino deer a nap, and now he's home at the park.
80 years ago (1943)
Upwards of 2,500 roaring fans saw Brainerd and favored C-I battle it out in a game that went to OT. C-I led 31-26 when Mike Garvey made a goal and Meyer Skoog a free throw. Down 31-29, Ray Caswell hit a bank shot with five seconds to go to tie it at 31-31. With three starters fouled out, Brainerd couldn't stop C-I, who won 34-31 in OT.
100 years ago (1923)
The big northwester snow storm piled up snow that greatly affected train traffic from Brainerd. Except for the line from Staples to Duluth, all rail traffic was at a standstill. First train to be stopped was the passenger trained headed north on the M&I Railway. Staples to Duluth was maintained only by the use of large Russell snowplows.
28/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/50: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
30/50: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
37/50: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
38/50: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
39/50: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/50: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
41/50: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
42/50: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
44/50: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
45/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives
46/50: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
47/50: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
48/50: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
50/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives