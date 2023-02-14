This Was Brainerd - Feb .14

FEBRUARY 14

20 years ago (2003)

(Photo) Mark Femling's first state Alpine ski meet didn't go exactly as planned, but the Warrior senior still placed 18th, the best showing ever by a Brainerd boy. His first run left him 26th of the 40 competitors. A fast second run chopped 2.18 seconds off that time and moved him up eight places.

30 years ago (1993)

Brainerd's Sarah Northway doesn't like the Monticello gym - “it's small and when there's a big crowd it gets hot,” she said. But yesterday she liked it as she scored a game-high 22 points – including her 1,000th career point – as the Brainerd girls' basketball team won 60-52. That moved the No. 2 ranked team to an 18-1 record.

40 years ago (1983)

Brainerd High School drama students won first place in the State One-Act Play Contest at the Univ. of Minn. last weekend. The 24-person cast and crew performed “Sugar Plum.” Main characters were Kim Rude and Greg Byzewski. Brainerd previously won the sub-region and regional tournaments. The team got four standing ovations.

60 years ago (1963)

Albie, the white deer, is back in his home pasture in Green Valley Park, near Garrison, after an extended “vacation.” Seems that Albie slipped out through an open gate at Christmas and had been roaming the countryside since, giving a start to folks in the Garrison area. A tranquilizer gun gave the albino deer a nap, and now he's home at the park.

80 years ago (1943)

Upwards of 2,500 roaring fans saw Brainerd and favored C-I battle it out in a game that went to OT. C-I led 31-26 when Mike Garvey made a goal and Meyer Skoog a free throw. Down 31-29, Ray Caswell hit a bank shot with five seconds to go to tie it at 31-31. With three starters fouled out, Brainerd couldn't stop C-I, who won 34-31 in OT.

100 years ago (1923)

The big northwester snow storm piled up snow that greatly affected train traffic from Brainerd. Except for the line from Staples to Duluth, all rail traffic was at a standstill. First train to be stopped was the passenger trained headed north on the M&I Railway. Staples to Duluth was maintained only by the use of large Russell snowplows.

