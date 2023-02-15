This Was Brainerd - Feb. 15

FEBRUARY 15

20 years ago (2003)

Accusing the city of a lack of vision, and Mary Koep of micromanaging his department, Transit Coordinator Larry Nadeau resigned after less than a year on the job. His resignation letter said the city lacked vision of a city-county transit system, and said Koep's committee acted as an executive authority rather than an advisory committee.

30 years ago (1993)

The WCCO-TV “I-Team” last night reported on problems with investigating child abuse cases in the county under county attorney Jack Graham, and called the report “Justice Denied.” Earlier, the Mpls. Star Tribune ran a story on a graphic child abuse case that Graham had dismissed. Graham said he had nothing but contempt for the report and called it “irresponsible.”

40 years ago (1983)

The school board acted on committee recommendations, cutting 34 teacher positions, for a total of 81.5. They also cut the model restaurant and service station programs, and the elementary athletic and art programs. They left the Pine Center School open, as closing it would leave the town with just a gas station and tavern.

60 years ago (1963)

(Adv.) Our Sunday Special! Roast Young Duck, with cranberry sauce, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, salad, rolls, beverage and pumpkin pie – Just $1.85. Also serving Chicken – Steak – Chops and Sandwiches. Golden Griddle - 6th and Front Streets.

80 years ago (1943)

The Minn. College Conference title may be determined this week if Hamline can win its three scheduled games. Undefeated Hamline won its seventh game, 35-24 over St. Thomas. Their scoring stars were held in check, but Pinky Boyd, guard from Brainerd, stepped in to score five field goals to lead Hamline to the win.

100 years ago (1923)

As of late afternoon today the paychecks for the NP Shops payroll had not arrived, and even if they were on the final train it would not give time for them to be sorted and ready. Thus, payday will be delayed until tomorrow (Friday). Because the men now work until 5:30 p.m., the banks will stay open tomorrow until 6:30.

