This Was Brainerd - Feb. 15

FEBRUARY 15
20 years ago (2003)
Accusing the city of a lack of vision, and Mary Koep of micromanaging his department, Transit Coordinator Larry Nadeau resigned after less than a year on the job. His resignation letter said the city lacked vision of a city-county transit system, and said Koep's committee acted as an executive authority rather than an advisory committee.
30 years ago (1993)
The WCCO-TV “I-Team” last night reported on problems with investigating child abuse cases in the county under county attorney Jack Graham, and called the report “Justice Denied.” Earlier, the Mpls. Star Tribune ran a story on a graphic child abuse case that Graham had dismissed. Graham said he had nothing but contempt for the report and called it “irresponsible.”
40 years ago (1983)
The school board acted on committee recommendations, cutting 34 teacher positions, for a total of 81.5. They also cut the model restaurant and service station programs, and the elementary athletic and art programs. They left the Pine Center School open, as closing it would leave the town with just a gas station and tavern.
60 years ago (1963)
(Adv.) Our Sunday Special! Roast Young Duck, with cranberry sauce, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, salad, rolls, beverage and pumpkin pie – Just $1.85. Also serving Chicken – Steak – Chops and Sandwiches. Golden Griddle - 6th and Front Streets.
80 years ago (1943)
The Minn. College Conference title may be determined this week if Hamline can win its three scheduled games. Undefeated Hamline won its seventh game, 35-24 over St. Thomas. Their scoring stars were held in check, but Pinky Boyd, guard from Brainerd, stepped in to score five field goals to lead Hamline to the win.
100 years ago (1923)
As of late afternoon today the paychecks for the NP Shops payroll had not arrived, and even if they were on the final train it would not give time for them to be sorted and ready. Thus, payday will be delayed until tomorrow (Friday). Because the men now work until 5:30 p.m., the banks will stay open tomorrow until 6:30.
28/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/50: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
30/50: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
37/50: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
38/50: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
39/50: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/50: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
41/50: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
42/50: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
44/50: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
45/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives
46/50: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
47/50: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
48/50: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
50/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives