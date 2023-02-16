This Was Brainerd - Feb. 16

FEBRUARY 16
20 years ago (2003)
The Warrior Dance Team will be headed to state after finishing second in the Section 3AAA meet at St. Cloud Tech. “We were a bit surprised when we were announced second, but thrilled to be going to state,” said Kixters coach Cindy Clough. “I watched every team and had us as No. 1 but placing second will fuel us to work extra hard this week.”
30 years ago (1993)
The city of Brainerd tried once again to secure funding for revitalizing downtown. This time, the effort paid off to the tune of $1.13 million. The city tried last year, but was denied. This year, 80 Minnesota cities applied for grants, and Brainerd was one of 31 cities selected.
40 years ago (1983)
With tournament time looming, the Warrior boys' hockey team seems to be peaking at the right time. Brian Herzog notched a goal just 54 seconds into OT to give Brainerd a 4-3 win over Elk River in its regular season finale. “It was one of our best games of the season,” said Warrior coach Tom Younghans.
60 years ago (1963)
Free throw accuracy, not exactly an art form for the Warriors this season, came to the fore as they topped St. Cloud Tech 78-66 to win the conference title. It was 39-38 Brainerd at the half, but they expanded the lead and forced Tech to foul at the end. Brainerd hit 26 of 34 attempts at the line, while Tech had just 8 of 19.
80 years ago (1943)
A roll call of all rural women in the county and across the nation will be made from March 1-20, and every rural home will be visited to talk about the food situation. With so many farm workers now in the armed forces, rural families are asked to grow a ton of produce each year to prevent a serious food shortage.
100 years ago (1923)
The current cold wave will last up to two more days, the weather service states. Temps for the first 14 days of February show only one night with the temp at zero or above. The four worst nights were at -27, -30, -30 and -34. Coupled with the drifted snow, it has been a difficult period for Brainerd.
People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
