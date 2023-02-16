99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Thursday, February 16

Community

This Was Brainerd - Feb. 16

A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.

TWBhockey.jpg
By Terry McCollough
February 16, 2023 03:57 AM

FEBRUARY 16

20 years ago (2003)

The Warrior Dance Team will be headed to state after finishing second in the Section 3AAA meet at St. Cloud Tech. “We were a bit surprised when we were announced second, but thrilled to be going to state,” said Kixters coach Cindy Clough. “I watched every team and had us as No. 1 but placing second will fuel us to work extra hard this week.”

0120twb-citizens-bank.jpg
30 years ago (1993)

The city of Brainerd tried once again to secure funding for revitalizing downtown. This time, the effort paid off to the tune of $1.13 million. The city tried last year, but was denied. This year, 80 Minnesota cities applied for grants, and Brainerd was one of 31 cities selected.

40 years ago (1983)

With tournament time looming, the Warrior boys' hockey team seems to be peaking at the right time. Brian Herzog notched a goal just 54 seconds into OT to give Brainerd a 4-3 win over Elk River in its regular season finale. “It was one of our best games of the season,” said Warrior coach Tom Younghans.

60 years ago (1963)

Free throw accuracy, not exactly an art form for the Warriors this season, came to the fore as they topped St. Cloud Tech 78-66 to win the conference title. It was 39-38 Brainerd at the half, but they expanded the lead and forced Tech to foul at the end. Brainerd hit 26 of 34 attempts at the line, while Tech had just 8 of 19.

80 years ago (1943)

A roll call of all rural women in the county and across the nation will be made from March 1-20, and every rural home will be visited to talk about the food situation. With so many farm workers now in the armed forces, rural families are asked to grow a ton of produce each year to prevent a serious food shortage.

100 years ago (1923)

The current cold wave will last up to two more days, the weather service states. Temps for the first 14 days of February show only one night with the temp at zero or above. The four worst nights were at -27, -30, -30 and -34. Coupled with the drifted snow, it has been a difficult period for Brainerd.

People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
Brainerd Dispatch archives
The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
By Terry McCollough
