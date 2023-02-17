This Was Brainerd - Feb. 17

FEBRUARY 17
20 years ago (2003)
The Warriors won their fifth consecutive Section 8AA gymnastics meet and qualified five individuals for state. Ranked third in 2AA, Brainerd scored 145.125 to defeat Willmar by 0.75 points. Katie Perpich qualified for state in three events, Kathleen Lorenz in two, and Amanda Johnson, Tessa Helland and Maggie Freiday in one event each.
30 years ago (1993)
Kevin Thesing is outstanding; and it isn't just Brainerd saying that. The 36-year-old Brainerd businessman was named one of the Ten Outstanding Young Minnesotans by the Minnesota Jaycees. “His commitment to his community is outstanding,” said president of the Brainerd Jaycees, Ellen Johnson.
40 years ago (1983)
A thief with odd tastes in stolen merchandise hit the Blue Ox Feed Store this morning, taking, among other things, a large supply of rat poison. Officer Larry Helsene noticed a broken window while on routine patrol at 1:05 a.m. Blood was found near the window, but the hospital said no one had been treated for cuts recently.
60 years ago (1963)
The underdog Brainerd Junior College scored the win it had to have as it held off Eveleth for a 71-67 win and a tie with them for fourth place in Region 13. They will now have to play-off on a neutral floor as only four teams can enter the Region 13 tournament. Bob Sheflo returned to form, scoring 20 points, and Roger Converse had 19.
80 years ago (1943)
A one-handed set shot from the side of the court by reserve Don McComas with a second to go, lifted the Warriors over Staples 32-30. It was his only score of the game. It was Brainerd's most erratic tussle of the season, as they threw away 47 scoring chances on poor passes, traveling and even having the ball pulled from their hands.
100 years ago (1923)
Brainerd beat Pine River 29-21 last night on the northern aggregation's home floor. Brainerd worked poorly, with none of the old team work that has brought them so far. The plucky scrappers from the north kept the first quarter interesting, but later fell back. The locals don't stand a chance in their rematch with Little Falls in their current condition.
28/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/50: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
30/50: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
37/50: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
38/50: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
39/50: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/50: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
41/50: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
42/50: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
44/50: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
45/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives
46/50: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
47/50: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
48/50: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
50/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives