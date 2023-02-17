This Was Brainerd - Feb. 17

FEBRUARY 17

20 years ago (2003)

The Warriors won their fifth consecutive Section 8AA gymnastics meet and qualified five individuals for state. Ranked third in 2AA, Brainerd scored 145.125 to defeat Willmar by 0.75 points. Katie Perpich qualified for state in three events, Kathleen Lorenz in two, and Amanda Johnson, Tessa Helland and Maggie Freiday in one event each.

30 years ago (1993)

Kevin Thesing is outstanding; and it isn't just Brainerd saying that. The 36-year-old Brainerd businessman was named one of the Ten Outstanding Young Minnesotans by the Minnesota Jaycees. “His commitment to his community is outstanding,” said president of the Brainerd Jaycees, Ellen Johnson.

40 years ago (1983)

A thief with odd tastes in stolen merchandise hit the Blue Ox Feed Store this morning, taking, among other things, a large supply of rat poison. Officer Larry Helsene noticed a broken window while on routine patrol at 1:05 a.m. Blood was found near the window, but the hospital said no one had been treated for cuts recently.

60 years ago (1963)

The underdog Brainerd Junior College scored the win it had to have as it held off Eveleth for a 71-67 win and a tie with them for fourth place in Region 13. They will now have to play-off on a neutral floor as only four teams can enter the Region 13 tournament. Bob Sheflo returned to form, scoring 20 points, and Roger Converse had 19.

80 years ago (1943)

A one-handed set shot from the side of the court by reserve Don McComas with a second to go, lifted the Warriors over Staples 32-30. It was his only score of the game. It was Brainerd's most erratic tussle of the season, as they threw away 47 scoring chances on poor passes, traveling and even having the ball pulled from their hands.

100 years ago (1923)

Brainerd beat Pine River 29-21 last night on the northern aggregation's home floor. Brainerd worked poorly, with none of the old team work that has brought them so far. The plucky scrappers from the north kept the first quarter interesting, but later fell back. The locals don't stand a chance in their rematch with Little Falls in their current condition.

