This Was Brainerd - Feb. 18

FEBRUARY 18
20 years ago (2003)
The Baxter city council has voted to send a draft resolution to area legislators to request the city be authorized by the state to impose a ½ percent local sales tax. And the Brainerd city council discussed the same issue yesterday, looking at a taxing authority that would last for 12 years.
30 years ago (1993)
After 17 years of teaching, it's still a challenge walking into the classroom each day, says Dave Lashomb, chosen as Brainerd's Teacher of the Year for 1993. “The kids will keep you fresh,” he said. Lashomb, 41, a former newspaper reporter, is advisor to the BHS school page, the 5th Street Journal newspaper and the Brainonian yearbook.
40 years ago (1983)
The future of major airline service to Brainerd reaches a crossroad Sept. 30, and Republic Airlines is watching it. That date marks the end of a subsidy program that encourages airline service to small U.S. communities. Industry deregulation will allow airlines to drop that service on a case-by-case basis without penalty.
60 years ago (1963)
Work is underway to tear down the nine coal sheds located between 6th and 7th Streets here. The railroad spur line beside them is also being removed. Owner Bill Turcotte said he's not sure what he'll do with the land, but one possibility is a parking lot. The coal sheds were built in the late 1800s.
80 years ago (1943)
(Adv.) Announcement! Due to increased demand for our bakery products, we have used our entire allotment of sugar for this month. Thus, we must suspend operations until March 1 when we get a new sugar ration. Home-Craft Bakery – 1220 Oak Street – Brainerd.
100 years ago (1923)
The last fistic entertainment given at the Walsh and Anderson gym was such a success that another on a larger scale was set for this evening. The first exhibition will feature Tibbetts of Bemidji against Coleman of St. Paul. Kutka of Brainerd and Jack Wiens of Pittsburgh will form the next boxing match, with others to follow.
28/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/50: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
30/50: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
37/50: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
38/50: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
39/50: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/50: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
41/50: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
42/50: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
44/50: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
45/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives
46/50: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
47/50: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
48/50: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
50/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives