This Was Brainerd - Feb. 18

FEBRUARY 18

20 years ago (2003)

The Baxter city council has voted to send a draft resolution to area legislators to request the city be authorized by the state to impose a ½ percent local sales tax. And the Brainerd city council discussed the same issue yesterday, looking at a taxing authority that would last for 12 years.

30 years ago (1993)

After 17 years of teaching, it's still a challenge walking into the classroom each day, says Dave Lashomb, chosen as Brainerd's Teacher of the Year for 1993. “The kids will keep you fresh,” he said. Lashomb, 41, a former newspaper reporter, is advisor to the BHS school page, the 5th Street Journal newspaper and the Brainonian yearbook.

40 years ago (1983)

The future of major airline service to Brainerd reaches a crossroad Sept. 30, and Republic Airlines is watching it. That date marks the end of a subsidy program that encourages airline service to small U.S. communities. Industry deregulation will allow airlines to drop that service on a case-by-case basis without penalty.

60 years ago (1963)

Work is underway to tear down the nine coal sheds located between 6th and 7th Streets here. The railroad spur line beside them is also being removed. Owner Bill Turcotte said he's not sure what he'll do with the land, but one possibility is a parking lot. The coal sheds were built in the late 1800s.

80 years ago (1943)

(Adv.) Announcement! Due to increased demand for our bakery products, we have used our entire allotment of sugar for this month. Thus, we must suspend operations until March 1 when we get a new sugar ration. Home-Craft Bakery – 1220 Oak Street – Brainerd.

100 years ago (1923)

The last fistic entertainment given at the Walsh and Anderson gym was such a success that another on a larger scale was set for this evening. The first exhibition will feature Tibbetts of Bemidji against Coleman of St. Paul. Kutka of Brainerd and Jack Wiens of Pittsburgh will form the next boxing match, with others to follow.

