This Was Brainerd - Feb. 2

FEBRUARY 2
20 years ago (2003)
(Photo) Former county sheriff Dick Ross reacted with a smile to a light-hearted comment made by Rep. Dale Walz, as a crowd of 400 gathered at the Agape Christian Center for his retirement party. Guests roasted and honored Ross with stories from his 42 years of law enforcement service.
30 years ago (1993)
The Warrior boys' basketball team maintained its grip on first place in the conference with a 71-59 win over St. Cloud Apollo. Brainerd got a season-high 18 points from Chris Heitkamp and 14 points and nine rebounds from reserve Chris Costello, as it improved to 7-1 in the CLC and 10-4 overall.
40 years ago (1983)
The C-I boys' basketball team beat 8th-ranked Mora in a most unusual way last night, 59-57. Behind by four points with a minute to play, C-I scored four points to tie it at 57-57. Mora ran the clock down to nine seconds, then called timeout. Unfortunately it was their sixth, and teams are allowed only five. A technical foul was called, and C-I made both free throws for the win.
60 years ago (1963)
Surviving a cold start, Brainerd Junior College got rolling to open up a big lead before stopping Fergus Falls JC 75-58. Gerry Blanck passed the 20-point margin for the first time, leading Raider scoring with 22 counters. Roger Converse followed with 16 as Brainerd fights for a place in the regional playoffs.
80 years ago (1943)
A 17-year-old blind girl from Crosby will make her debut tonight in St. Paul as a singer of her own songs. Elsie Mirkovich, a student at the Faribault School for the Blind, will appear as a soloist in the “Let Freedom Ring” celebration, and will be accompanied by Russ Morgan and his orchestra, who appear on the same program.
100 years ago (1923)
A team of horses owned by C. Stefans, a farmer west of the city, ran away with the wagon yesterday afternoon, upsetting their load of hay near city hall. E.J. Franson, of Franson Auto, was soon on the job with his truck crane and picked up the wreck in short order.
28/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/50: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
30/50: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
37/50: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
38/50: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
39/50: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/50: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
41/50: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
42/50: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
43/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
44/50: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
45/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives
46/50: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
47/50: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
48/50: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
50/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives