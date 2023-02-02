This Was Brainerd - Feb. 2

FEBRUARY 2

20 years ago (2003)

(Photo) Former county sheriff Dick Ross reacted with a smile to a light-hearted comment made by Rep. Dale Walz, as a crowd of 400 gathered at the Agape Christian Center for his retirement party. Guests roasted and honored Ross with stories from his 42 years of law enforcement service.

30 years ago (1993)

The Warrior boys' basketball team maintained its grip on first place in the conference with a 71-59 win over St. Cloud Apollo. Brainerd got a season-high 18 points from Chris Heitkamp and 14 points and nine rebounds from reserve Chris Costello, as it improved to 7-1 in the CLC and 10-4 overall.

40 years ago (1983)

The C-I boys' basketball team beat 8th-ranked Mora in a most unusual way last night, 59-57. Behind by four points with a minute to play, C-I scored four points to tie it at 57-57. Mora ran the clock down to nine seconds, then called timeout. Unfortunately it was their sixth, and teams are allowed only five. A technical foul was called, and C-I made both free throws for the win.

60 years ago (1963)

Surviving a cold start, Brainerd Junior College got rolling to open up a big lead before stopping Fergus Falls JC 75-58. Gerry Blanck passed the 20-point margin for the first time, leading Raider scoring with 22 counters. Roger Converse followed with 16 as Brainerd fights for a place in the regional playoffs.

80 years ago (1943)

A 17-year-old blind girl from Crosby will make her debut tonight in St. Paul as a singer of her own songs. Elsie Mirkovich, a student at the Faribault School for the Blind, will appear as a soloist in the “Let Freedom Ring” celebration, and will be accompanied by Russ Morgan and his orchestra, who appear on the same program.

100 years ago (1923)

A team of horses owned by C. Stefans, a farmer west of the city, ran away with the wagon yesterday afternoon, upsetting their load of hay near city hall. E.J. Franson, of Franson Auto, was soon on the job with his truck crane and picked up the wreck in short order.

