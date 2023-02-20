This Was Brainerd - Feb. 20

FEBRUARY 20

20 years ago (2003)

Unhappy with the DNR's stance on laws affecting turtle races, State Sen. Paul Koering introduced legislation that would permit the tourist-drawing events to continue. “It's just a bunch of bureaucratic nonsense,” said Koering. “I was getting nowhere with the DNR, which doesn't surprise me.”

30 years ago (1993)

(Photo) Molly Brown became only the third eighth-grader in Warrior gymnastic history to qualify for the state meet. She did so by finishing third on vault at the Section 8AA meet at St. Cloud. As a team, Brainerd finished third with 138.15 points. Elk River won the title with 143.95 and St. Cloud Tech was second with 140.15.

40 years ago (1983)

Binh Dinh, a Brainerd High School student, recently broke three records in the 165-pound division at the Minn. State Powerlifting Championships in Edina. In the squat lift he lifted 468 pounds, breaking the previous record of 395. The old dead lift mark was 475 pounds. Dinh lifted 480 and then 512.

60 years ago (1963)

There were 61 Cuyuna Range miners called back to work yesterday by the Hanna Mining Co. More are expected to report as the season progresses. Pittsburg Pacific Mining says it will start calling back miners over the next two weeks. Both companies say it is doubtful they will employ as many men as they did last year.

80 years ago (1943)

(Adv.) Now showing at the Paramount Theatre, with a continuous show from 1:30 to 11:30 p.m., see Richard Dix and Lon Chaney star in “Eyes of the Underworld.” Also, Buck Jones stars in “Arizona Bound.” Plus, Chapter 8 of the Dead End Kids in “Jr. G-Men of the Air.” Adults – 18 cents plus tax.

100 years ago (1923)

The city engineer has been making a thorough inspection of all electric signs used by business houses in the city and made a complete report at yesterday's council meeting. A charge of two dollars is made for each sign inspected, and bills have been presented for the same.

