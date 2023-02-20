This Was Brainerd - Feb. 20

FEBRUARY 20
20 years ago (2003)
Unhappy with the DNR's stance on laws affecting turtle races, State Sen. Paul Koering introduced legislation that would permit the tourist-drawing events to continue. “It's just a bunch of bureaucratic nonsense,” said Koering. “I was getting nowhere with the DNR, which doesn't surprise me.”
30 years ago (1993)
(Photo) Molly Brown became only the third eighth-grader in Warrior gymnastic history to qualify for the state meet. She did so by finishing third on vault at the Section 8AA meet at St. Cloud. As a team, Brainerd finished third with 138.15 points. Elk River won the title with 143.95 and St. Cloud Tech was second with 140.15.
40 years ago (1983)
Binh Dinh, a Brainerd High School student, recently broke three records in the 165-pound division at the Minn. State Powerlifting Championships in Edina. In the squat lift he lifted 468 pounds, breaking the previous record of 395. The old dead lift mark was 475 pounds. Dinh lifted 480 and then 512.
60 years ago (1963)
There were 61 Cuyuna Range miners called back to work yesterday by the Hanna Mining Co. More are expected to report as the season progresses. Pittsburg Pacific Mining says it will start calling back miners over the next two weeks. Both companies say it is doubtful they will employ as many men as they did last year.
80 years ago (1943)
(Adv.) Now showing at the Paramount Theatre, with a continuous show from 1:30 to 11:30 p.m., see Richard Dix and Lon Chaney star in “Eyes of the Underworld.” Also, Buck Jones stars in “Arizona Bound.” Plus, Chapter 8 of the Dead End Kids in “Jr. G-Men of the Air.” Adults – 18 cents plus tax.
100 years ago (1923)
The city engineer has been making a thorough inspection of all electric signs used by business houses in the city and made a complete report at yesterday's council meeting. A charge of two dollars is made for each sign inspected, and bills have been presented for the same.
28/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/50: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
30/50: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
37/50: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
38/50: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
39/50: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/50: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
41/50: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
42/50: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
44/50: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
45/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives
46/50: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
47/50: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
48/50: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
50/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives