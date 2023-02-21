This Was Brainerd - Feb. 21

FEBRUARY 21

20 years ago (2003)

(Photo) He's been a fixture at Brainerd High School as a resource officer for four years. But when his country came calling, Brainerd Police Officer Larry Helsene made the tough decision to leave the department after 23 years to help military families who have members serving overseas. He also has 30 years in the National Guard, and is a command sergeant major.

30 years ago (1993)

Matt Ostrowski and Jacob Jensen of Brainerd won titles in the Section 8AA wrestling tournament and are headed to state. Ostrowski is a sophomore, 19-2 at 125 pounds, making his first trip to state. Jensen, a senior, is 24-2 at 135 pounds. Making his third trip to state, he pinned all three of his opponents in the first period.

40 years ago (1983)

A knife-wielding vandal or vandals went on a spree through south Brainerd early Saturday morning, slashing an estimated $5,000 worth of tires. Police said a total of 68 tires were slashed in a 2-1/2 hour period, with reports still coming in at press time. Police say they have no suspects at this time.

60 years ago (1963)

The salary committee of the school board made a salary proposal to the teachers groups that the Brainerd Federation of Teachers called “astounding” in its inadequacies. BFT members also declined to discuss the proposal with Brainerd Education Assn. members present. When the BEA started to comment on the proposal, the BFT members got up and left.

80 years ago (1943)

A contribution of 3,198 pounds of brass, copper and bronze was collected by Brainerd schools in the salvage campaign that closed last week. More than 1,500 children who participated were guests for free shows at the two theaters yesterday. Garfield School collected the most scrap per pupil at 1.8 pounds.

100 years ago (1923)

Eleven fires have taken their toll in Brainerd thus far in the month of February. Some were quickly checked without serious damage, but the Koop Building fire downtown on Feb. 11 did severe damage to it and neighboring businesses. A house fire on Forsythe St. at the same time forced the fire department to split its forces.

