This Was Brainerd - Feb. 21

FEBRUARY 21
20 years ago (2003)
(Photo) He's been a fixture at Brainerd High School as a resource officer for four years. But when his country came calling, Brainerd Police Officer Larry Helsene made the tough decision to leave the department after 23 years to help military families who have members serving overseas. He also has 30 years in the National Guard, and is a command sergeant major.
30 years ago (1993)
Matt Ostrowski and Jacob Jensen of Brainerd won titles in the Section 8AA wrestling tournament and are headed to state. Ostrowski is a sophomore, 19-2 at 125 pounds, making his first trip to state. Jensen, a senior, is 24-2 at 135 pounds. Making his third trip to state, he pinned all three of his opponents in the first period.
40 years ago (1983)
A knife-wielding vandal or vandals went on a spree through south Brainerd early Saturday morning, slashing an estimated $5,000 worth of tires. Police said a total of 68 tires were slashed in a 2-1/2 hour period, with reports still coming in at press time. Police say they have no suspects at this time.
60 years ago (1963)
The salary committee of the school board made a salary proposal to the teachers groups that the Brainerd Federation of Teachers called “astounding” in its inadequacies. BFT members also declined to discuss the proposal with Brainerd Education Assn. members present. When the BEA started to comment on the proposal, the BFT members got up and left.
80 years ago (1943)
A contribution of 3,198 pounds of brass, copper and bronze was collected by Brainerd schools in the salvage campaign that closed last week. More than 1,500 children who participated were guests for free shows at the two theaters yesterday. Garfield School collected the most scrap per pupil at 1.8 pounds.
100 years ago (1923)
Eleven fires have taken their toll in Brainerd thus far in the month of February. Some were quickly checked without serious damage, but the Koop Building fire downtown on Feb. 11 did severe damage to it and neighboring businesses. A house fire on Forsythe St. at the same time forced the fire department to split its forces.
28/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/50: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
30/50: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
38/50: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
39/50: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/50: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
41/50: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
42/50: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
44/50: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
46/50: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
47/50: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
48/50: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
