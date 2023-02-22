This Was Brainerd - Feb. 22

FEBRUARY 22
20 years ago (2003)
The spell is broken. In their 16 trips to state since 1979, the Warrior gymnastics team never finished better than sixth – until now. At the Class 2A state meet, Brainerd scored 147.05 to finish in fourth place. Coach Dave Maras credits the kids and his coaching staff for the performance: “They make my job the best job in the world,” he said.
30 years ago (1993)
About 75 people – both adults and children – braved numbing wind and freezing temps to gather on the steps of the county courthouse to protest the alleged lax prosecutorial conduct of county attorney Jack Graham. Some demonstrators carried signs. The group, which included some members of the county social service office, prayed and then left.
40 years ago (1983)
Everyone needs a mom. Especially one who makes them creamy fudge, peanut-butter cookies and rich fruitcake. Barbie Butterfield of the North Star Apartments, who has no kids or grandkids to dote on, has adopted the Brainerd Fire Dept. She can the firefighters from her 7th-floor window, and brings them treats once a week. The firemen love it.
60 years ago (1963)
(Photo) Pictured is Joyce Trask, Miss Brainerd, who is presenting a gift of a Paul Bunyan mug to Gov. Elmer L. Andersen, during the opening of the St. Paul Winter Carnival. Looking on, at center, is State Rep. Charles Halsted of Brainerd.
80 years ago (1943)
Mighty Bemidji, winner of 17 straight games in the conference, suffered one of the biggest upsets in the state when the Warriors' vicious onslaught dropped them 29-25. Captain Mike Garvey scored 13 points, while junior Meyer Skoog scored eight and played the most stellar floor game of the season.
100 years ago (1923)
The Tuesday night passenger train, due at 11:15 p.m., met a stalled freight train at Ft. Ripley. It had blown a cylinder and broken a piston. The passenger hooked onto a section of freight cars and moved them, then pushed the freight engine and 34 more cars onto the Lenox siding. After all that it got to Brainerd at 2:15 a.m.
28/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/50: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
30/50: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
37/50: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
38/50: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
39/50: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/50: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
41/50: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
42/50: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
44/50: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
