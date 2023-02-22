This Was Brainerd - Feb. 22

FEBRUARY 22

20 years ago (2003)

The spell is broken. In their 16 trips to state since 1979, the Warrior gymnastics team never finished better than sixth – until now. At the Class 2A state meet, Brainerd scored 147.05 to finish in fourth place. Coach Dave Maras credits the kids and his coaching staff for the performance: “They make my job the best job in the world,” he said.

30 years ago (1993)

About 75 people – both adults and children – braved numbing wind and freezing temps to gather on the steps of the county courthouse to protest the alleged lax prosecutorial conduct of county attorney Jack Graham. Some demonstrators carried signs. The group, which included some members of the county social service office, prayed and then left.

40 years ago (1983)

Everyone needs a mom. Especially one who makes them creamy fudge, peanut-butter cookies and rich fruitcake. Barbie Butterfield of the North Star Apartments, who has no kids or grandkids to dote on, has adopted the Brainerd Fire Dept. She can the firefighters from her 7th-floor window, and brings them treats once a week. The firemen love it.

60 years ago (1963)

(Photo) Pictured is Joyce Trask, Miss Brainerd, who is presenting a gift of a Paul Bunyan mug to Gov. Elmer L. Andersen, during the opening of the St. Paul Winter Carnival. Looking on, at center, is State Rep. Charles Halsted of Brainerd.

80 years ago (1943)

Mighty Bemidji, winner of 17 straight games in the conference, suffered one of the biggest upsets in the state when the Warriors' vicious onslaught dropped them 29-25. Captain Mike Garvey scored 13 points, while junior Meyer Skoog scored eight and played the most stellar floor game of the season.

100 years ago (1923)

The Tuesday night passenger train, due at 11:15 p.m., met a stalled freight train at Ft. Ripley. It had blown a cylinder and broken a piston. The passenger hooked onto a section of freight cars and moved them, then pushed the freight engine and 34 more cars onto the Lenox siding. After all that it got to Brainerd at 2:15 a.m.

