This Was Brainerd - Feb. 23

20 years ago (2003)

Brainerd's Andy Pickar won the 152-pound title at the Section 8, Class 3A meet to earn his fifth trip to state. The senior has a career record of 142-25 and is 32-1 this season. Also going to state for the Warriors is Dan Fleischhacker at 112 pounds, who captured true second at the section meet. He is 27-8 this season.

30 years ago (1993)

County attorney Jack Graham has issued notice to a government agency that he may file a civil lawsuit, but this time it isn't the county, it's the city of Brainerd. Graham says he has been defamed by a “sensational ghostbuster police report” and it is “an exceedingly vicious libel, indeed.” The police report said Graham claimed he had seen ghosts.

40 years ago (1983)

An attempt to replace longtime Water and Light Board member Len Peterson was crushed last night when the city council objected to the pro-fluoride stand of the candidate suggested by Mayor C. Elmer Anderson. The recommendation of Harold Gillespie was defeated 5-2, and aldermen said the fluoride fight is far from over.

60 years ago (1963)

Each of the two union teacher groups will be able to discuss their salary proposals with the school board salary committee without interruption from the other group, according to Birney Wilkins of the committee. Both the BFT and BEA are in agreement after the first meeting showed tension between the two.

80 years ago (1943)

Clarence Etzler, the soldier from Bay Lake who is being held in the county jail for breaking into the Deerwood filling station, may be released and returned to his military unit. County officers have agreed to release him if the Red Cross will repay the $25 he stole. No charges have been filed.

100 years ago (1923)

Last night Brainerd high's basketball quint made a comeback equal to any staged in previous years, to down the Little Falls team 33-29 on the foreign floor. After being whipped here by 22-14, the Blue and White wiped out that blemish and made itself a district runnerup with an 11-1 record. Wally Engbretson, star forward, led with 17 points.