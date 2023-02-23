This Was Brainerd - Feb. 23

FEBRUARY 23
20 years ago (2003)
Brainerd's Andy Pickar won the 152-pound title at the Section 8, Class 3A meet to earn his fifth trip to state. The senior has a career record of 142-25 and is 32-1 this season. Also going to state for the Warriors is Dan Fleischhacker at 112 pounds, who captured true second at the section meet. He is 27-8 this season.
30 years ago (1993)
County attorney Jack Graham has issued notice to a government agency that he may file a civil lawsuit, but this time it isn't the county, it's the city of Brainerd. Graham says he has been defamed by a “sensational ghostbuster police report” and it is “an exceedingly vicious libel, indeed.” The police report said Graham claimed he had seen ghosts.
40 years ago (1983)
An attempt to replace longtime Water and Light Board member Len Peterson was crushed last night when the city council objected to the pro-fluoride stand of the candidate suggested by Mayor C. Elmer Anderson. The recommendation of Harold Gillespie was defeated 5-2, and aldermen said the fluoride fight is far from over.
60 years ago (1963)
Each of the two union teacher groups will be able to discuss their salary proposals with the school board salary committee without interruption from the other group, according to Birney Wilkins of the committee. Both the BFT and BEA are in agreement after the first meeting showed tension between the two.
80 years ago (1943)
Clarence Etzler, the soldier from Bay Lake who is being held in the county jail for breaking into the Deerwood filling station, may be released and returned to his military unit. County officers have agreed to release him if the Red Cross will repay the $25 he stole. No charges have been filed.
100 years ago (1923)
Last night Brainerd high's basketball quint made a comeback equal to any staged in previous years, to down the Little Falls team 33-29 on the foreign floor. After being whipped here by 22-14, the Blue and White wiped out that blemish and made itself a district runnerup with an 11-1 record. Wally Engbretson, star forward, led with 17 points.
28/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/50: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
30/50: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
37/50: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
38/50: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
39/50: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/50: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
41/50: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
42/50: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
44/50: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
46/50: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
47/50: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
48/50: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
