This Was Brainerd - Feb. 24

FEBRUARY 24

20 years ago (2003)

Twenty-six C-I School District employees will lose their jobs next fall, and that includes high school principal Dean Ogg. The cuts, which equal 19.56 full-time equivalents, will save the district $993,051 per year. One member of the public pointed out that the district's finances should have been addressed before the recent $20.5 million building bond was approved.

30 years ago (1993)

(Photo) A circa-1900 Victorian home, owned by Dr. Paul and Marianne Milloy, makes it way slowly to the east on Riverside Drive, under the wheels of C and B Movers. The home, which had been at 216 N. 5th Street, will become a summer home on Ruth Lake.

40 years ago (1983)

Arson is being investigated in an early morning fire that destroyed a basement office at Washington Junior High. The fire broke out shortly after midnight in the southwest corner of the building and did about $10,000 damage. Two youngsters, carrying something, were spotted nearby but eluded police.

60 years ago (1963)

Out-rebounded during the contest, the Warrior basketball team had to rely on the torrid shooting of Mike Garvey to topple Willmar 67-51 to go 15-2 for the season. They face Sauk Centre – also 15-2 – in their final game tomorrow. Garvey hit on 14-of-23 from the field to fire in 32 points, the most for Brainerd this year.

80 years ago (1943)

On January 5, the Warriors lost a hotly disputed – and poorly officiated – basketball game to Aitkin by a score of 24-23. Last night they sought revenge on their home floor, only to lose to Aitkin by the exact same score, 24-23. The play was as rough and ragged as the officiating, and Aitkin marked itself as the team to beat for the district title.

100 years ago (1923)

Mrs. George Fricker and Miss Ruth Soderlund, teachers at Barrows, state the road to Brainerd is improving. It is their custom to walk to Brainerd frequently, requiring about two hours to make the trip. Friday evening they covered the distance in less than an hour and a half.