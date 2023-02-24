This Was Brainerd - Feb. 24

FEBRUARY 24
20 years ago (2003)
Twenty-six C-I School District employees will lose their jobs next fall, and that includes high school principal Dean Ogg. The cuts, which equal 19.56 full-time equivalents, will save the district $993,051 per year. One member of the public pointed out that the district's finances should have been addressed before the recent $20.5 million building bond was approved.
30 years ago (1993)
(Photo) A circa-1900 Victorian home, owned by Dr. Paul and Marianne Milloy, makes it way slowly to the east on Riverside Drive, under the wheels of C and B Movers. The home, which had been at 216 N. 5th Street, will become a summer home on Ruth Lake.
40 years ago (1983)
Arson is being investigated in an early morning fire that destroyed a basement office at Washington Junior High. The fire broke out shortly after midnight in the southwest corner of the building and did about $10,000 damage. Two youngsters, carrying something, were spotted nearby but eluded police.
60 years ago (1963)
Out-rebounded during the contest, the Warrior basketball team had to rely on the torrid shooting of Mike Garvey to topple Willmar 67-51 to go 15-2 for the season. They face Sauk Centre – also 15-2 – in their final game tomorrow. Garvey hit on 14-of-23 from the field to fire in 32 points, the most for Brainerd this year.
80 years ago (1943)
On January 5, the Warriors lost a hotly disputed – and poorly officiated – basketball game to Aitkin by a score of 24-23. Last night they sought revenge on their home floor, only to lose to Aitkin by the exact same score, 24-23. The play was as rough and ragged as the officiating, and Aitkin marked itself as the team to beat for the district title.
100 years ago (1923)
Mrs. George Fricker and Miss Ruth Soderlund, teachers at Barrows, state the road to Brainerd is improving. It is their custom to walk to Brainerd frequently, requiring about two hours to make the trip. Friday evening they covered the distance in less than an hour and a half.
28/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/50: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
30/50: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
37/50: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
38/50: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
39/50: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/50: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
41/50: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
42/50: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
44/50: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
46/50: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
47/50: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
48/50: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
