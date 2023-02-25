This Was Brainerd - Feb. 25

FEBRUARY 25
20 years ago (2003)
How to handle the number of students who skip school is a question facing county social services. Director Sue Beck said they are facing cuts in state funding at a time when there are 72 open truancy cases, with 40 of them either 16 or 17-year-olds. Commissioner Terry Sluss says there are three murder trials right now, and all involve school dropouts.
30 years ago (1993)
They weren't on Elm Street, but it was Nightmare Part II for the Brainerd Community College men's basketball team. They lost their regular season finale to Fergus Falls 99-79. Then, their first game at state saw the Raiders go back to sleep, losing 69-55 to Worthington. Three starters combined to miss their first 18 shots.
40 years ago (1983)
Ramona Rugloski, 6-2 freshman center from Brainerd, has played a big role in St. Cloud State's best basketball season ever. The Huskies are 14-0 in the conference and 28-3 overall. Rugloski has a 14.6 scoring average, pulls-down 7.8 rebounds per game and shoots 50 percent from the floor and 82 percent at the line.
60 years ago (1963)
Sue Howard and Jean Schneider have a lot in common . . . and they don't like it. They are in the same grade (6th), at the same school (Edison), share the same hospital room (at St. Joseph's), have the same injury (a break), to the same leg (right). Sue got hers while skiing: Jean got hers while sliding.
80 years ago (1943)
Mrs. Sophie Krueger, 724 9th Ave. NE, Brainerd's only centenarian, who became 101 last November, died at St. Joseph's Hospital this morning. Death followed an accident last week where Mrs. Krueger broke her hip. She was born in Germany in 1841, came to the U.S. when she was three, and lived here for 30 years.
100 years ago (1923)
The superintendent's office at the NP Railway shops is continuing to get more applications from former strikers after the strike was called off on Feb. 5. Of the total of 987 men employed, there are 489 former strikers now working. Total payday for the first half of February should hit $75,000.
28/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/50: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
30/50: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
37/50: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
38/50: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
39/50: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/50: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
41/50: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
42/50: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
43/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
44/50: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
45/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives
46/50: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
47/50: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
48/50: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
50/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives