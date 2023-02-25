This Was Brainerd - Feb. 25

FEBRUARY 25

20 years ago (2003)

How to handle the number of students who skip school is a question facing county social services. Director Sue Beck said they are facing cuts in state funding at a time when there are 72 open truancy cases, with 40 of them either 16 or 17-year-olds. Commissioner Terry Sluss says there are three murder trials right now, and all involve school dropouts.

30 years ago (1993)

They weren't on Elm Street, but it was Nightmare Part II for the Brainerd Community College men's basketball team. They lost their regular season finale to Fergus Falls 99-79. Then, their first game at state saw the Raiders go back to sleep, losing 69-55 to Worthington. Three starters combined to miss their first 18 shots.

40 years ago (1983)

Ramona Rugloski, 6-2 freshman center from Brainerd, has played a big role in St. Cloud State's best basketball season ever. The Huskies are 14-0 in the conference and 28-3 overall. Rugloski has a 14.6 scoring average, pulls-down 7.8 rebounds per game and shoots 50 percent from the floor and 82 percent at the line.

60 years ago (1963)

Sue Howard and Jean Schneider have a lot in common . . . and they don't like it. They are in the same grade (6th), at the same school (Edison), share the same hospital room (at St. Joseph's), have the same injury (a break), to the same leg (right). Sue got hers while skiing: Jean got hers while sliding.

80 years ago (1943)

Mrs. Sophie Krueger, 724 9th Ave. NE, Brainerd's only centenarian, who became 101 last November, died at St. Joseph's Hospital this morning. Death followed an accident last week where Mrs. Krueger broke her hip. She was born in Germany in 1841, came to the U.S. when she was three, and lived here for 30 years.

100 years ago (1923)

The superintendent's office at the NP Railway shops is continuing to get more applications from former strikers after the strike was called off on Feb. 5. Of the total of 987 men employed, there are 489 former strikers now working. Total payday for the first half of February should hit $75,000.