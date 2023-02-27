This Was Brainerd - Feb. 27

FEBRUARY 27

20 years ago (2003)

A Crow Wing County jury has found Joshua DeRosier, 20, guilty of two counts of first-degree murder for the death of his grandparents, Ted and Angie Bieganek, on Dec. 24, 2001. The jury deliberated for a total of eight hours over two days. DeRosier was accused of shooting both of them in bed while they slept.

30 years ago (1993)

ADVERTISEMENT

The landmark Butler's Store in downtown Aitkin is being sued for allegedly denying a young girl (age 3) use of the store bathroom because of the child's race. The child's mother and grandmother are making a human rights claim. Charles Butler, general manager, says the restroom is not open to the public, and that no racial comments were made.

40 years ago (1983)

The Law Enforcement Center saw furious activity this morning as Brainerd police questioned a suspect in connection with break-ins at three businesses and two churches. Telephone lines were torn out and windows broken at several locations. Police followed tracks from St. Andrew's Church to a Brainerd home and made the arrest.

60 years ago (1963)

(Photo) Lt. Gov. Sandy Keith toured the Brainerd State School and Hospital with Administrator Harold Peterson, spending more than three hours viewing every facet of the program. “This is far and away the best institution we have in the state, in terms of the physical plant,” Keith said.

80 years ago (1943)

Henry Parks was arraigned in municipal court where he pleaded guilty to cutting timber on land that had been posted. He was fined $25 and $2 costs. Henry Bodle pleaded guilty to transporting timber without having the load marked. He also was fined $25 plus $2 costs.

100 years ago (1923)

ADVERTISEMENT

Brainerd Elks Lodge No. 615, represented by the current Exalted Ruler and four past ERs, hosted a glowing tribute to Sgt.-Major Thomas McGarry, U.S. Marine Corps, just back from service in Haiti. He was made a member of the lodge on Feb. 15, and now completes the quartet of McGarry brothers – Cyril, Pat, James and Tom – all members of No. 615.