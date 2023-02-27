This Was Brainerd - Feb. 27

FEBRUARY 27
20 years ago (2003)
A Crow Wing County jury has found Joshua DeRosier, 20, guilty of two counts of first-degree murder for the death of his grandparents, Ted and Angie Bieganek, on Dec. 24, 2001. The jury deliberated for a total of eight hours over two days. DeRosier was accused of shooting both of them in bed while they slept.
30 years ago (1993)
The landmark Butler's Store in downtown Aitkin is being sued for allegedly denying a young girl (age 3) use of the store bathroom because of the child's race. The child's mother and grandmother are making a human rights claim. Charles Butler, general manager, says the restroom is not open to the public, and that no racial comments were made.
40 years ago (1983)
The Law Enforcement Center saw furious activity this morning as Brainerd police questioned a suspect in connection with break-ins at three businesses and two churches. Telephone lines were torn out and windows broken at several locations. Police followed tracks from St. Andrew's Church to a Brainerd home and made the arrest.
60 years ago (1963)
(Photo) Lt. Gov. Sandy Keith toured the Brainerd State School and Hospital with Administrator Harold Peterson, spending more than three hours viewing every facet of the program. “This is far and away the best institution we have in the state, in terms of the physical plant,” Keith said.
80 years ago (1943)
Henry Parks was arraigned in municipal court where he pleaded guilty to cutting timber on land that had been posted. He was fined $25 and $2 costs. Henry Bodle pleaded guilty to transporting timber without having the load marked. He also was fined $25 plus $2 costs.
100 years ago (1923)
Brainerd Elks Lodge No. 615, represented by the current Exalted Ruler and four past ERs, hosted a glowing tribute to Sgt.-Major Thomas McGarry, U.S. Marine Corps, just back from service in Haiti. He was made a member of the lodge on Feb. 15, and now completes the quartet of McGarry brothers – Cyril, Pat, James and Tom – all members of No. 615.
28/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/50: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
30/50: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
37/50: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
38/50: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
39/50: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/50: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
41/50: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
42/50: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
43/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
44/50: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
45/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives
46/50: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
47/50: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
48/50: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
50/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives