This Was Brainerd - Feb. 28

FEBRUARY 28

20 years ago (2003)

An empty parking lot had been the sign of the end of an era at the former Potlatch Mill in Brainerd. Now that's changed. Kari Stoxen, member of the transition team, and the new Missota Paper purchasing manager, said it was emotional driving in and seeing all the cars today. About 80 new employees attended orientation, with 125 on board soon.

30 years ago (1993)

In the 16 years of the Central Lakes Conference the Warrior boys' basketball team is finally the undisputed champ. Brainerd edged Willmar 55-52 to run its conference mark to 12-1, and go 15-5 for the season thus far. And it was yet another win for Coach Bill Heitkamp, who got his 300th victory on Feb. 18 against St. Cloud Tech.

40 years ago (1983)

A three-member arbitration panel unanimously ruled that the firing of Randy Bush from the St. Joseph police department was justified by “substantial evidence of misconduct” and “excessive use of force.” Bush had previously been indicted for police brutality as a police officer in Brainerd, with charges dropped in return for his resignation.

60 years ago (1963)

Pillager fought valiantly, but couldn't stop Pine River in their Sub-District 24 clash, with Pine River winning its 20th straight game, 78-73. Pillager trailed 69-61 with 1:44 to go, but Pillager tied it with eight seconds left, forcing OT. Wayne Pitlick led Pine River with 23. Pillager saw 20 points from Steve Sandberg and 13 from Lowell Scearcy.

80 years ago (1943)

In another hair-raising finish, for which they are becoming famous, the Warriors defeated St. Cloud Tech 32-31 last night. With Brainerd down by one, Meyer Skoog won it on a hook shot over two opponents from the edge of the court with 10 seconds left. The ball caught the far edge of the rim, circled the hoop twice, then dropped through for the win.

100 years ago (1923)

Deputy U.S. Marshal Frank Tuft arrived here yesterday and took into custody Jack Hill, held by local police charged with manufacturing liquor. He was arraigned and released on $500 bond. Tuft has served as Deputy U.S. Marshal for 24 years and has always “got his man.” No prisoner has ever escaped Mr. Tuft's custody.