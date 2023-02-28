This Was Brainerd - Feb. 28

FEBRUARY 28
20 years ago (2003)
An empty parking lot had been the sign of the end of an era at the former Potlatch Mill in Brainerd. Now that's changed. Kari Stoxen, member of the transition team, and the new Missota Paper purchasing manager, said it was emotional driving in and seeing all the cars today. About 80 new employees attended orientation, with 125 on board soon.
30 years ago (1993)
In the 16 years of the Central Lakes Conference the Warrior boys' basketball team is finally the undisputed champ. Brainerd edged Willmar 55-52 to run its conference mark to 12-1, and go 15-5 for the season thus far. And it was yet another win for Coach Bill Heitkamp, who got his 300th victory on Feb. 18 against St. Cloud Tech.
40 years ago (1983)
A three-member arbitration panel unanimously ruled that the firing of Randy Bush from the St. Joseph police department was justified by “substantial evidence of misconduct” and “excessive use of force.” Bush had previously been indicted for police brutality as a police officer in Brainerd, with charges dropped in return for his resignation.
60 years ago (1963)
Pillager fought valiantly, but couldn't stop Pine River in their Sub-District 24 clash, with Pine River winning its 20th straight game, 78-73. Pillager trailed 69-61 with 1:44 to go, but Pillager tied it with eight seconds left, forcing OT. Wayne Pitlick led Pine River with 23. Pillager saw 20 points from Steve Sandberg and 13 from Lowell Scearcy.
80 years ago (1943)
In another hair-raising finish, for which they are becoming famous, the Warriors defeated St. Cloud Tech 32-31 last night. With Brainerd down by one, Meyer Skoog won it on a hook shot over two opponents from the edge of the court with 10 seconds left. The ball caught the far edge of the rim, circled the hoop twice, then dropped through for the win.
100 years ago (1923)
Deputy U.S. Marshal Frank Tuft arrived here yesterday and took into custody Jack Hill, held by local police charged with manufacturing liquor. He was arraigned and released on $500 bond. Tuft has served as Deputy U.S. Marshal for 24 years and has always “got his man.” No prisoner has ever escaped Mr. Tuft's custody.
28/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/50: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
30/50: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
37/50: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
38/50: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
39/50: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/50: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
41/50: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
42/50: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
44/50: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
45/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives
46/50: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
47/50: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
48/50: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
50/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives