This Was Brainerd - Feb. 3

FEBRUARY 3
20 years ago (2003)
After wooing each other for months, Missota Paper Co. and Potlatch expect to close on the pending sale of the Brainerd paper mill on Feb. 14. Missota Paper is paying $5 million for the Brainerd mill. The entire project will cost Missota $24.5 million, and they plan to employ 145 people.
30 years ago (1993)
The county board says state statutes allow it to hire outside attorneys without first consulting or getting permission from the county attorney. This countersuit was the county's response to county attorney Jack Graham's lawsuit against the board and attorney Tom Fitzpatrick, which alleges they broke the law by not going through his office.
40 years ago (1983)
Warrior swimmer Joe Vrudny set two Brainerd High School pool records and one team mark in Brainerd's 69-56 win over Grand Rapids. Vrudny set a pool and team record in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:49.34. His other pool record was with a time of 55.40 in the 100 backstroke.
60 years ago (1963)
The Washington High School debate team was shaded out of first place by single point in the regional tournament, but still wins a trip to the state meet. Moorhead finished first. Brainerd debaters are: Tom Fitzpatrick, Nancy Bajula, Dave Lindberg, Jean Gadway and Cheryl Olson.
80 years ago (1943)
An appeal was made to hunters in the Brainerd area to turn in any old hunting knives to be used by our men in the armed forces in the Pacific islands. The drive here asks that the knives be left at Levis Soda Grill for forwarding to Minneapolis, where the statewide campaign is headquartered.
100 years ago (1923)
Brainerd High School's basketball team wiped Staples from its worries last night in a decisive victory of 20-11. It was their sixth successive win. “On to St. Cloud” is the team's slogan now, and in the Granite City the best team of the district will be determined. Engbretson claimed three field goals and a free throw in the first half against Staples.
28/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/50: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
30/50: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
37/50: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
38/50: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
39/50: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/50: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
41/50: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
42/50: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
43/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
44/50: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
45/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives
46/50: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
47/50: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
48/50: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
50/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives