This Was Brainerd - Feb. 3

FEBRUARY 3

20 years ago (2003)

After wooing each other for months, Missota Paper Co. and Potlatch expect to close on the pending sale of the Brainerd paper mill on Feb. 14. Missota Paper is paying $5 million for the Brainerd mill. The entire project will cost Missota $24.5 million, and they plan to employ 145 people.

30 years ago (1993)

The county board says state statutes allow it to hire outside attorneys without first consulting or getting permission from the county attorney. This countersuit was the county's response to county attorney Jack Graham's lawsuit against the board and attorney Tom Fitzpatrick, which alleges they broke the law by not going through his office.

40 years ago (1983)

Warrior swimmer Joe Vrudny set two Brainerd High School pool records and one team mark in Brainerd's 69-56 win over Grand Rapids. Vrudny set a pool and team record in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:49.34. His other pool record was with a time of 55.40 in the 100 backstroke.

60 years ago (1963)

The Washington High School debate team was shaded out of first place by single point in the regional tournament, but still wins a trip to the state meet. Moorhead finished first. Brainerd debaters are: Tom Fitzpatrick, Nancy Bajula, Dave Lindberg, Jean Gadway and Cheryl Olson.

80 years ago (1943)

An appeal was made to hunters in the Brainerd area to turn in any old hunting knives to be used by our men in the armed forces in the Pacific islands. The drive here asks that the knives be left at Levis Soda Grill for forwarding to Minneapolis, where the statewide campaign is headquartered.

100 years ago (1923)

Brainerd High School's basketball team wiped Staples from its worries last night in a decisive victory of 20-11. It was their sixth successive win. “On to St. Cloud” is the team's slogan now, and in the Granite City the best team of the district will be determined. Engbretson claimed three field goals and a free throw in the first half against Staples.

