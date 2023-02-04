This Was Brainerd - Feb. 4

FEBRUARY 4

20 years ago (2003)

Baxter city council members appear to be leaning toward the pursuit of a local sales tax, and they plan to discuss the matter with residents at the annual city town hall meeting. Mayor Gary Muehlhausen said he talked the matter over with local legislators, and he'd like to invite Brainerd and Nisswa into joining a sales tax district.

30 years ago (1993)

Gov. Arne Carlson and Atty. Gen. Skip Humphrey have teamed to take steps they feel warranted to protect child victims in Crow Wing County. Humphrey has filed a motion to act in place of county attorney Jack Graham in regard to two specific child abuse cases. Graham had declined to prosecute one of the cases and dismissed charges in the other.

40 years ago (1983)

Don't pay a parking ticket until you check with police. It might be a phony. One which was placed on a car at the Potlatch Mill was brought in. It looked official, but the number on it was higher than any issued by the city. Someone appears to have stolen a box of tickets sent by the printer, but before they arrived at the police department.

60 years ago (1963)

Based on a 1960 law that allows counties of less than 100,000 to levy $3,000 per year to support municipal courts, the city of Brainerd billed the county for $3,000. The county board passed a resolution to pay the bill. Problem is that Oscar Provost, board chair, refuses to sign the check, and says he won't even if the city sues the county.

80 years ago (1943)

A total of 11,358 gasoline ration books have been issued in the county, according to the Ration and Price Board. Of that total ,6,226 are “A” books and 1,424 are “B” books. The remainder are among six sub-groups. Statewide there are 617,000 “A” ration books and 100,000 “B” books.

100 years ago (1923)

The railroad strike at the NP Railroad shops has been called off today, the men having been out since last July 1. Rumors had been prevalent for several days that a decision would be reached soon. More than 600 men crowded into the large union hall at 11 a.m. A standing vote was taken, with only about 25 against stopping the strike.

