This Was Brainerd - Feb. 6

FEBRUARY 6
20 years ago (2003)
Three people were arrested here yesterday after authorities seized money and drugs, scales and packaging materials, a police scanner, rifle and bulletproof vest. A man and woman were arrested in a raid of their home, where their 2-year-old child was found. Their storage unit in Brainerd yielded $25,000 of cocaine and $9,000 in heroin.
30 years ago (1993)
Little Falls girls' basketball teams never give up the fight. The Warrior girls, ranked 3rd in the state, ducked the knockout punch and came away with a thrilling 46-43 victory. The win puts Brainerd at 11-0 in the conference and 15-1 overall. Brainerd's Margit Rinke led all scorers with 22 points and had seven rebounds.
40 years ago (1983)
The Warrior girls' basketball team, on a roll after four consecutive wins, brought down their toughest foe – St. Cloud Apollo – with a 49-45 win. Apollo, defending State Class AA champs, came in ranked No. 3 with a 10-1 record. Ginny Alvarez played her best game as a Warrior, netting 15 points. Kitty Brown had 13.
60 years ago (1963)
(Photo) This 26x50-foot house is being moved across Gull Lake enroute to a new location on N. Long Lake. The building is owned by Walter Johnson, who is driving the caterpillar. John Veit, who is in charge of the move, is driving the truck. They took advantage of the thick ice on Gull to cross that yesterday. Total distance of the move is 10 miles.
80 years ago (1943)
PFC Richard Koop, United States Marine Corps, and son of Mr. and Mrs. Earl Koop, Brainerd, has been killed in action, probably in the South Pacific. Koop was a graduate of Washington High School and a student at the junior college when he enlisted, right after the attack on Pearl Harbor. He is the first Marine from Brainerd to be a war casualty.
100 years ago (1923)
Joe “Bullet” Bush, 1922's leading pitcher of the American League, has returned from the All-Star Baseball tour of the Orient, and he and his wife will arrive in Brainerd on the late train from St. Paul tonight. Mayor Frank Little has asked the whole town to turn out to greet the man who put Brainerd on the nation's map.
28/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/50: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
30/50: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
37/50: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
38/50: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
39/50: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/50: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
41/50: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
42/50: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
44/50: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
45/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives
46/50: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
47/50: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
48/50: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
50/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives