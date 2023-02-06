This Was Brainerd - Feb. 6

FEBRUARY 6

20 years ago (2003)

Three people were arrested here yesterday after authorities seized money and drugs, scales and packaging materials, a police scanner, rifle and bulletproof vest. A man and woman were arrested in a raid of their home, where their 2-year-old child was found. Their storage unit in Brainerd yielded $25,000 of cocaine and $9,000 in heroin.

30 years ago (1993)

Little Falls girls' basketball teams never give up the fight. The Warrior girls, ranked 3rd in the state, ducked the knockout punch and came away with a thrilling 46-43 victory. The win puts Brainerd at 11-0 in the conference and 15-1 overall. Brainerd's Margit Rinke led all scorers with 22 points and had seven rebounds.

40 years ago (1983)

The Warrior girls' basketball team, on a roll after four consecutive wins, brought down their toughest foe – St. Cloud Apollo – with a 49-45 win. Apollo, defending State Class AA champs, came in ranked No. 3 with a 10-1 record. Ginny Alvarez played her best game as a Warrior, netting 15 points. Kitty Brown had 13.

60 years ago (1963)

(Photo) This 26x50-foot house is being moved across Gull Lake enroute to a new location on N. Long Lake. The building is owned by Walter Johnson, who is driving the caterpillar. John Veit, who is in charge of the move, is driving the truck. They took advantage of the thick ice on Gull to cross that yesterday. Total distance of the move is 10 miles.

80 years ago (1943)

PFC Richard Koop, United States Marine Corps, and son of Mr. and Mrs. Earl Koop, Brainerd, has been killed in action, probably in the South Pacific. Koop was a graduate of Washington High School and a student at the junior college when he enlisted, right after the attack on Pearl Harbor. He is the first Marine from Brainerd to be a war casualty.

100 years ago (1923)

Joe “Bullet” Bush, 1922's leading pitcher of the American League, has returned from the All-Star Baseball tour of the Orient, and he and his wife will arrive in Brainerd on the late train from St. Paul tonight. Mayor Frank Little has asked the whole town to turn out to greet the man who put Brainerd on the nation's map.

