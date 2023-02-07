This Was Brainerd - Feb. 7

FEBRUARY 7
20 years ago (2003)
Entering the last home gymnastics meet of her career, Amanda Johnson wanted to go out with a roar. In Brainerd's 145.85 to 121.10 win over Grand Rapids, she did just that, scoring 9.75 on floor exercise to break Crystal Savage's 1982 school record of 9.7. “I've really been working hard for this, and it finally came through,” she said.
30 years ago (1993)
A new program in Brainerd will ensure that children get their day in court. Through the guardian ad litem program, judges will appoint volunteers to look after the child's best interests in judicial proceedings. County program coordinator will be Sandra Reuther, who is seeking six to eight volunteers. She says training will be needed.
40 years ago (1983)
Eight loaves of bread for 350 people would leave many of them hungry. Eight available jobs for 350 people looking for work is also hard. Ralph Collette at the Brainerd Job Service says this is the “toughest time” he's ever experienced. Collette says there are 3,200 unemployed people in the five-county sector, much higher than normal.
60 years ago (1963)
Work will begin this spring on construction of four new patient buildings at the Brainerd State Hospital. This word comes in the wake of the state senate passing the $22 million bonding bill by a vote of 52 to 2. The state house had passed it earlier. Brainerd's share of the bill comes to $3.5 million.
80 years ago (1943)
Approximately 20,000 pounds of tin cans – about 20 percent of which must be discarded because improperly prepared for salvage – have been collected by the Brainerd Salvage Committee. Chairman R.S. Hickerson warned that to be used as salvage, cans must have the tops and bottoms cut out, and then stomped flat.
100 years ago (1923)
Joe “Bullet” Bush and his boyhood friend, Tom “Fat” Wood, will be special guests of the Lions Club dinner this evening, then go to the Civic Assn. meeting, giving short talks at both. On Feb. 10, Bush and his wife will be entertained at an Elks Club banquet. They leave next Monday so Bush can get to spring training with the Yankees.
28/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/50: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
30/50: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
37/50: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
38/50: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
39/50: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/50: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
41/50: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
42/50: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
43/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
44/50: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
45/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives
46/50: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
47/50: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
48/50: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
50/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives