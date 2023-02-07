This Was Brainerd - Feb. 7

FEBRUARY 7

20 years ago (2003)

Entering the last home gymnastics meet of her career, Amanda Johnson wanted to go out with a roar. In Brainerd's 145.85 to 121.10 win over Grand Rapids, she did just that, scoring 9.75 on floor exercise to break Crystal Savage's 1982 school record of 9.7. “I've really been working hard for this, and it finally came through,” she said.

30 years ago (1993)

A new program in Brainerd will ensure that children get their day in court. Through the guardian ad litem program, judges will appoint volunteers to look after the child's best interests in judicial proceedings. County program coordinator will be Sandra Reuther, who is seeking six to eight volunteers. She says training will be needed.

40 years ago (1983)

Eight loaves of bread for 350 people would leave many of them hungry. Eight available jobs for 350 people looking for work is also hard. Ralph Collette at the Brainerd Job Service says this is the “toughest time” he's ever experienced. Collette says there are 3,200 unemployed people in the five-county sector, much higher than normal.

60 years ago (1963)

Work will begin this spring on construction of four new patient buildings at the Brainerd State Hospital. This word comes in the wake of the state senate passing the $22 million bonding bill by a vote of 52 to 2. The state house had passed it earlier. Brainerd's share of the bill comes to $3.5 million.

80 years ago (1943)

Approximately 20,000 pounds of tin cans – about 20 percent of which must be discarded because improperly prepared for salvage – have been collected by the Brainerd Salvage Committee. Chairman R.S. Hickerson warned that to be used as salvage, cans must have the tops and bottoms cut out, and then stomped flat.

100 years ago (1923)

Joe “Bullet” Bush and his boyhood friend, Tom “Fat” Wood, will be special guests of the Lions Club dinner this evening, then go to the Civic Assn. meeting, giving short talks at both. On Feb. 10, Bush and his wife will be entertained at an Elks Club banquet. They leave next Monday so Bush can get to spring training with the Yankees.

