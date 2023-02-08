This Was Brainerd - Feb. 8

FEBRUARY 8
20 years ago (2003)
(Photo) One of the best CLC football players ever to don a Raider uniform was also one of its most unselfish. Running back Jerry Smith will enter the CLC Hall of Fame on Feb. 15. His 1,317 rushing yards in 1988 is still a CLC record. His 7.6 yards per carry was best in the nation for junior colleges and he led CLC to its only bowl game.
30 years ago (1993)
A power-play goal with just 1:45 remaining lifted Willmar to a 3-2 upset victory over the Warrior boys' hockey team. Brainerd drops to 4-2-1 in the conference and virtually eliminates any chance of its third straight title. Brainerd had a chance to tie when it pulled goalie Troy Winegarner in the final minute, but an open shot went wide.
40 years ago (1983)
The city council has agreed to an improvement project on Washington Street that retains parking on the north side and does not prohibit left turns at several intersections. Merchants were loud in condemning the no left turn proposal. The $4 million project runs from the Washington Street Bridge (which will also be renovated) to the East Brainerd Mall.
60 years ago (1963)
Through its local manager, Arden Scofield, the Minn. Valley Natural Gas Co. has donated a new music roll for automatic playing of the carillon bells at the court house. The roll contains six religious hymns. Father Edward G. Barrow, rector of St. Paul's Episcopal Church here, changes the roll every Saturday afternoon. Songs play at 12:15 and 5:30 p.m.
80 years ago (1943)
State Sen. Gordon Rosenmeier told a joint committee of Brainerd and Little Falls businessmen that the state Adjutant General is in full accord with proposed plans to make Camp Ripley an all-season army training center. It was suggested that facilities be large enough to handle a full division, even in winter.
100 years ago (1923)
It was Bullet Joe Bush night in Brainerd yesterday, as Brainerd's favorite son made his first visit home in seven years. At the Lions Club and Civic Assn. he spoke of his American League record year with the Yankees, going 26-7 and batting .326. He also spoke of the wonderful all-star tour of the Orient.
28/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/50: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
30/50: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
37/50: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
38/50: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
39/50: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/50: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
41/50: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
42/50: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
43/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
44/50: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
45/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives
46/50: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
47/50: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
48/50: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
50/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives