This Was Brainerd - Feb. 8

FEBRUARY 8

20 years ago (2003)

(Photo) One of the best CLC football players ever to don a Raider uniform was also one of its most unselfish. Running back Jerry Smith will enter the CLC Hall of Fame on Feb. 15. His 1,317 rushing yards in 1988 is still a CLC record. His 7.6 yards per carry was best in the nation for junior colleges and he led CLC to its only bowl game.

30 years ago (1993)

A power-play goal with just 1:45 remaining lifted Willmar to a 3-2 upset victory over the Warrior boys' hockey team. Brainerd drops to 4-2-1 in the conference and virtually eliminates any chance of its third straight title. Brainerd had a chance to tie when it pulled goalie Troy Winegarner in the final minute, but an open shot went wide.

40 years ago (1983)

The city council has agreed to an improvement project on Washington Street that retains parking on the north side and does not prohibit left turns at several intersections. Merchants were loud in condemning the no left turn proposal. The $4 million project runs from the Washington Street Bridge (which will also be renovated) to the East Brainerd Mall.

60 years ago (1963)

Through its local manager, Arden Scofield, the Minn. Valley Natural Gas Co. has donated a new music roll for automatic playing of the carillon bells at the court house. The roll contains six religious hymns. Father Edward G. Barrow, rector of St. Paul's Episcopal Church here, changes the roll every Saturday afternoon. Songs play at 12:15 and 5:30 p.m.

80 years ago (1943)

State Sen. Gordon Rosenmeier told a joint committee of Brainerd and Little Falls businessmen that the state Adjutant General is in full accord with proposed plans to make Camp Ripley an all-season army training center. It was suggested that facilities be large enough to handle a full division, even in winter.

100 years ago (1923)

It was Bullet Joe Bush night in Brainerd yesterday, as Brainerd's favorite son made his first visit home in seven years. At the Lions Club and Civic Assn. he spoke of his American League record year with the Yankees, going 26-7 and batting .326. He also spoke of the wonderful all-star tour of the Orient.

