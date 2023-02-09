This Was Brainerd - Feb. 9

FEBRUARY 9
20 years ago (2003)
Nisswa's turtle races are facing hurdles as the Nisswa Chamber tries to keep the 39-year tradition alive. The races, run every Wednesday during the summer, draw an average 1,200 people to town, many of them shopping and eating while there. DNR officials say no new licenses to sell or rent turtles will be issued. Area legislators seek to clarify the law.
30 years ago (1993)
Trus Joist MacMillan's wood products plant near Deerwood was ordered to retest certain emissions after July tests showed the plant out of compliance. They showed one of the plants three units was far over MPCA limits on emissions, and all units failed odor tests. The retest indicated the plant was well within MPCA limits.
40 years ago (1983)
Stricter state and federal welfare entitlement laws have resulted in higher cash balances left in the county at the end of last year. A report to the County Welfare Board by the financial manager showed that $1.4 million was left over in the income maintenance fund, and $790,000 left in the social service fund.
60 years ago (1963)
The litter pickup report for 1962 has just been released by MnDOT. It shows that litter costs the Brainerd area over $9,000. That broke down to 350 truckloads, or 977 hours of equipment time at $2.50 per hour, for $2,400. Labor came to 2,737 hours at $2.40 per hour, for $6,600. Littering is expensive.
80 years ago (1943)
Minneapolis fighters took a boxing lesson from out-state challengers in the first round of the state tournament. Out-state boys won 25 of the 44 bouts, and servicemen took eight more. But the contingent from the Brainerd tournament that fought last night didn't fare well – all of them losing.
100 years ago (1923)
In January, the City and School Nurse, Miss Eula Michael, made 58 visits to the eight city schools, and 93 calls on children who were sick and at home. Six children had their eyes cared for, seven had tonsils removed and sixteen were sent to dentists. No contagious diseases occurred during the month.
28/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/50: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
30/50: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
37/50: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
38/50: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
39/50: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/50: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
41/50: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
42/50: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
44/50: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
45/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives
46/50: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
47/50: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
48/50: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
50/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives