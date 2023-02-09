This Was Brainerd - Feb. 9

FEBRUARY 9

20 years ago (2003)

Nisswa's turtle races are facing hurdles as the Nisswa Chamber tries to keep the 39-year tradition alive. The races, run every Wednesday during the summer, draw an average 1,200 people to town, many of them shopping and eating while there. DNR officials say no new licenses to sell or rent turtles will be issued. Area legislators seek to clarify the law.

30 years ago (1993)

Trus Joist MacMillan's wood products plant near Deerwood was ordered to retest certain emissions after July tests showed the plant out of compliance. They showed one of the plants three units was far over MPCA limits on emissions, and all units failed odor tests. The retest indicated the plant was well within MPCA limits.

40 years ago (1983)

Stricter state and federal welfare entitlement laws have resulted in higher cash balances left in the county at the end of last year. A report to the County Welfare Board by the financial manager showed that $1.4 million was left over in the income maintenance fund, and $790,000 left in the social service fund.

60 years ago (1963)

The litter pickup report for 1962 has just been released by MnDOT. It shows that litter costs the Brainerd area over $9,000. That broke down to 350 truckloads, or 977 hours of equipment time at $2.50 per hour, for $2,400. Labor came to 2,737 hours at $2.40 per hour, for $6,600. Littering is expensive.

80 years ago (1943)

Minneapolis fighters took a boxing lesson from out-state challengers in the first round of the state tournament. Out-state boys won 25 of the 44 bouts, and servicemen took eight more. But the contingent from the Brainerd tournament that fought last night didn't fare well – all of them losing.

100 years ago (1923)

In January, the City and School Nurse, Miss Eula Michael, made 58 visits to the eight city schools, and 93 calls on children who were sick and at home. Six children had their eyes cared for, seven had tonsils removed and sixteen were sent to dentists. No contagious diseases occurred during the month.

