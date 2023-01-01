This Was Brainerd - Jan. 1

JANUARY 1

20 years ago (2003)

You either love 'em or you don't care. And Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity hopes you have a sweet tooth for Krispy Kreme glazed donuts. As a fund raiser, Habitat is offering boxes of the donuts for sale once a month. The nearest outlet is in Maple Grove, and volunteers are driving them north for local purchase.

30 years ago (1993)

(Photo) City of Brainerd equipment operator Andy Swift replaces the nozzle of a gas pump at the maintenance garage after filling up his motor grader yesterday. The 37-gallon fill should be enough for one day of plowing, which usually starts at 5 a.m.

40 years ago (1983)

A 1977 Lincoln Continental, presumed to be stolen, was taken last night from Wetzel's West Side 66 station. Mike Wetzel said the car had been stored inside but was outside “for no more than five minutes” when it disappeared. Wetzel has been trying to contact the owner on the slim chance he showed up and took it.

60 years ago (1963)

(Photo) The parade of big fish continues this winter, this time with a 24.5-pound northern measuring 41 inches, speared on Fox Lake by Roy Raph of Pine River. Raph's perserverance has paid off over five years as he also speared 30, 28 and 25 pounders, all from Fox Lake. The big one is mounted and displayed at Lassig's Log Cabin in Brainerd.

80 years ago (1943)

Kenneth Strasburg, 21, was killed in action recently while serving on active duty with the U.S. Navy, according to a Navy Department telegram received by his mother, Mrs. A.M. Steece of Northeast. Kenneth had been with the navy for the past two years. He graduated from Washington High School in the class of 1940.

100 years ago (1923)

The old year took its last toll of life last Sunday when Wilbert Bikkie, age 6, drowned in the Mississippi just north of the railway bridge. He was walking with his brother Toivo, 13, and another boy when the ice broke through and he was swept away under the ice. Toivo hung onto the ice and was saved. Men are dynamiting the ice to drag for the body.

