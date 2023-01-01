This Was Brainerd - Jan. 1

JANUARY 1
20 years ago (2003)
You either love 'em or you don't care. And Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity hopes you have a sweet tooth for Krispy Kreme glazed donuts. As a fund raiser, Habitat is offering boxes of the donuts for sale once a month. The nearest outlet is in Maple Grove, and volunteers are driving them north for local purchase.
30 years ago (1993)
(Photo) City of Brainerd equipment operator Andy Swift replaces the nozzle of a gas pump at the maintenance garage after filling up his motor grader yesterday. The 37-gallon fill should be enough for one day of plowing, which usually starts at 5 a.m.
40 years ago (1983)
A 1977 Lincoln Continental, presumed to be stolen, was taken last night from Wetzel's West Side 66 station. Mike Wetzel said the car had been stored inside but was outside “for no more than five minutes” when it disappeared. Wetzel has been trying to contact the owner on the slim chance he showed up and took it.
60 years ago (1963)
(Photo) The parade of big fish continues this winter, this time with a 24.5-pound northern measuring 41 inches, speared on Fox Lake by Roy Raph of Pine River. Raph's perserverance has paid off over five years as he also speared 30, 28 and 25 pounders, all from Fox Lake. The big one is mounted and displayed at Lassig's Log Cabin in Brainerd.
80 years ago (1943)
Kenneth Strasburg, 21, was killed in action recently while serving on active duty with the U.S. Navy, according to a Navy Department telegram received by his mother, Mrs. A.M. Steece of Northeast. Kenneth had been with the navy for the past two years. He graduated from Washington High School in the class of 1940.
100 years ago (1923)
The old year took its last toll of life last Sunday when Wilbert Bikkie, age 6, drowned in the Mississippi just north of the railway bridge. He was walking with his brother Toivo, 13, and another boy when the ice broke through and he was swept away under the ice. Toivo hung onto the ice and was saved. Men are dynamiting the ice to drag for the body.
28/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/50: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
30/50: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
37/50: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
38/50: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
39/50: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/50: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
41/50: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
42/50: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
44/50: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
46/50: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
47/50: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
48/50: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
