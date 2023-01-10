This Was Brainerd - Jan. 10

JANUARY 10

20 years ago (2003)

It was a momentous night for the Warrior gymnastics team. During the 144.55 to 124.35 win over Sartell, Brainerd's Kathleen Lorenz scored 37.7 points to win all-around. It's the second-highest reported score in the state this season. Teammate Katie Perpich hit a career-high 36.875 to finish second.

30 years ago (1993)

About 20 customers waited in line at the Brainerd Post Office to catch a glimpse of the King of Rock n' Roll. By day's end, Elvis had been sighted more than 7,000 times. That's how many Elvis Presley stamps were sold to 200 customers after his commemorative stamp went on sale at noon.

ADVERTISEMENT

40 years ago (1983)

A Republic Airlines passenger plane landed at Brainerd last night, bounced on a slick, snow-packed runway and hit a snowbank, hurling a propeller through the passenger section. It killed one woman and injured three others. One was a six-year-old girl who had her right foot severed and left leg fractured.

60 years ago (1963)

Three St. Paul juvenile boys and a girl, age 14, are in custody this morning after a two-day escapade that included stealing two cars, a high speed road chase, two accidents and an escape into the woods. It began when the group stole a car in St. Paul and drove here to meet up with a local girl, also age 14.

80 years ago (1943)

Navy Lieut. (j.g.) Marshall Freerks, of Cuyuna, has been awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for a battle in the Aleutian Islands last June. Freerks was on a Patwing 4 that scored direct hits on a Japanese transport, destroyer and three cruisers, then blew up a radio station and supply dumps in Kiska, all during “terrible flying conditions.”

100 years ago (1923)

The Knights of Pythias and the Pythian Siaters will hold their annual joint installation this evening. Invitations have been sent to all Pythians, past and present, said Dr. A.K. Cohen, leader of the Pythian organization here. Aside from installation of officers there will be a substantial musical program.

ADVERTISEMENT