This Was Brainerd - Jan. 10

JANUARY 10
20 years ago (2003)
It was a momentous night for the Warrior gymnastics team. During the 144.55 to 124.35 win over Sartell, Brainerd's Kathleen Lorenz scored 37.7 points to win all-around. It's the second-highest reported score in the state this season. Teammate Katie Perpich hit a career-high 36.875 to finish second.
30 years ago (1993)
About 20 customers waited in line at the Brainerd Post Office to catch a glimpse of the King of Rock n' Roll. By day's end, Elvis had been sighted more than 7,000 times. That's how many Elvis Presley stamps were sold to 200 customers after his commemorative stamp went on sale at noon.
40 years ago (1983)
A Republic Airlines passenger plane landed at Brainerd last night, bounced on a slick, snow-packed runway and hit a snowbank, hurling a propeller through the passenger section. It killed one woman and injured three others. One was a six-year-old girl who had her right foot severed and left leg fractured.
60 years ago (1963)
Three St. Paul juvenile boys and a girl, age 14, are in custody this morning after a two-day escapade that included stealing two cars, a high speed road chase, two accidents and an escape into the woods. It began when the group stole a car in St. Paul and drove here to meet up with a local girl, also age 14.
80 years ago (1943)
Navy Lieut. (j.g.) Marshall Freerks, of Cuyuna, has been awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for a battle in the Aleutian Islands last June. Freerks was on a Patwing 4 that scored direct hits on a Japanese transport, destroyer and three cruisers, then blew up a radio station and supply dumps in Kiska, all during “terrible flying conditions.”
100 years ago (1923)
The Knights of Pythias and the Pythian Siaters will hold their annual joint installation this evening. Invitations have been sent to all Pythians, past and present, said Dr. A.K. Cohen, leader of the Pythian organization here. Aside from installation of officers there will be a substantial musical program.
28/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/50: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
30/50: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
37/50: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
38/50: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
39/50: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/50: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
41/50: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
42/50: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
44/50: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
45/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives
46/50: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
47/50: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
48/50: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
50/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives