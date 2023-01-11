This Was Brainerd - Jan. 11

JANUARY 11

20 years ago (2003)

Often numbered among the “working poor,” about 14,437 lakes region residents are going without health insurance. “It's the people in the middle,” said Sue Beck, county Human Services director. “People on the margins are willing to put food on the table and a roof over their heads first, then gamble on health care.”

30 years ago (1993)

Eric Loge of Brainerd won the Pro 500 class race in the Pabst-Thief River Falls 200 cross country snowmobile race. Loge, riding an Arctic Cat 440ZR, finished the 170-mile race in 2 hours, 14 minutes, 29 seconds, winning $13,000. Kevin Spielman of Pequot Lake was second in 2:16.60.

40 years ago (1983)

There will be 21 teachers laid off next year as the school board seeks to dig its way out of a financial hole caused by a drastic drop in state revenue. Most positions are in the PACE program, teaching the trainable mentally retarded, and in the high school. But even with these cuts, only half the deficit is addressed.

60 years ago (1963)

Four members of the Minnesota Twins contingent that visited Brainerd to speak with local youngsters at the YMCA, took time out to go ice fishing at Gull Lake. Shortstop Zoilo Versalles started early in the morning, joined later by first baseman Vic Power and others. It was reported they came away with several walleyes.

80 years ago (1943)

A shipment of 135 pounds of silk and nylon hosiery was made through the J.C. Penney Co. for the county silk and nylon salvage drive. Mrs. Frank Hickerson, chair of the women's division of the salvage committee asked women not to contribute silk slips or underwear as these articles cannot be accepted.

100 years ago (1923)

Capt. Billy Fawcett, ardent sportsman and owner of Breezy Point Lodge near Brainerd, continues to earn fame in the sport of trapshooting. Breezy Point will host the state tournament this season. He won a shoot at a prominent New York Club and had a very high finish in the Mid-Winter tournament at Philadelphia.

