This Was Brainerd - Jan. 11

JANUARY 11
20 years ago (2003)
Often numbered among the “working poor,” about 14,437 lakes region residents are going without health insurance. “It's the people in the middle,” said Sue Beck, county Human Services director. “People on the margins are willing to put food on the table and a roof over their heads first, then gamble on health care.”
30 years ago (1993)
Eric Loge of Brainerd won the Pro 500 class race in the Pabst-Thief River Falls 200 cross country snowmobile race. Loge, riding an Arctic Cat 440ZR, finished the 170-mile race in 2 hours, 14 minutes, 29 seconds, winning $13,000. Kevin Spielman of Pequot Lake was second in 2:16.60.
40 years ago (1983)
There will be 21 teachers laid off next year as the school board seeks to dig its way out of a financial hole caused by a drastic drop in state revenue. Most positions are in the PACE program, teaching the trainable mentally retarded, and in the high school. But even with these cuts, only half the deficit is addressed.
60 years ago (1963)
Four members of the Minnesota Twins contingent that visited Brainerd to speak with local youngsters at the YMCA, took time out to go ice fishing at Gull Lake. Shortstop Zoilo Versalles started early in the morning, joined later by first baseman Vic Power and others. It was reported they came away with several walleyes.
80 years ago (1943)
A shipment of 135 pounds of silk and nylon hosiery was made through the J.C. Penney Co. for the county silk and nylon salvage drive. Mrs. Frank Hickerson, chair of the women's division of the salvage committee asked women not to contribute silk slips or underwear as these articles cannot be accepted.
100 years ago (1923)
Capt. Billy Fawcett, ardent sportsman and owner of Breezy Point Lodge near Brainerd, continues to earn fame in the sport of trapshooting. Breezy Point will host the state tournament this season. He won a shoot at a prominent New York Club and had a very high finish in the Mid-Winter tournament at Philadelphia.
28/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/50: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
30/50: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
37/50: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
38/50: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
39/50: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/50: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
41/50: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
42/50: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
44/50: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
45/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives
46/50: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
47/50: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
48/50: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
50/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives