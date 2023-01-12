This Was Brainerd - Jan. 12

JANUARY 12
20 years ago (2003)
The Warrior boys' swimming and diving team finished fifth at the Univ. of Minn. Invitational, but their divers were clearly the best. Shaun Kennedy took first place among the nine teams, with teammate Josh Olson in second place. Among the swimmers, Matt Schmitz starred with four season-best times, including fourth in the butterfly.
30 years ago (1993)
Brainerd and Pequot Lakes are among some 20 Minnesota school districts that will probably have to take another look at their use of Indian names, symbols and mascots. The Minn. Dept. of Education is seeking support for a legislative ban on all of these Indian references. Brainerd Supt. Bob Gross said the school board will revisit the issue soon.
40 years ago (1983)
The county board is supporting a proposed research program to determine if the former Sagamore Mine pit near Riverton could be adapted into a fishing-recreational spot. The program would involve use of tax forfeited lands. Well-known pro fishermen Al and Ron Lindner are involved in the project.
60 years ago (1963)
A school board committee has recommended adding six supervisors to the district. Three would be principals, so each grade school would have one – except the small Lincoln and Edison, which would share one. There would also be assistants to the superintendent, and to the principals at Franklin Junior High and Washington High schools.
80 years ago (1943)
Acquisition of a tract of land one mile square located north of Brainerd between Brainerd and Crosby, as a site for a new post-war airport, was approved by the Brainerd Civic Assn. Clem Ryan, chair of the aviation committee, said the present airport south of Brainerd does not meet the requirements of the Civil Aeronautics Board.
100 years ago (1923)
Striking shop workers of the Great Northern Railroad will begin returning to work next week after the strike – which began last July 1 – was called off at a mass meeting of unions. Strikers will return to work as openings occur. A settlement of the NP Railroad strike is expected within a few days.
28/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/50: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
30/50: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
37/50: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
38/50: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
39/50: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/50: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
41/50: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
42/50: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
44/50: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
45/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives
46/50: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
47/50: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
48/50: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
50/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives