This Was Brainerd - Jan. 12

JANUARY 12

20 years ago (2003)

The Warrior boys' swimming and diving team finished fifth at the Univ. of Minn. Invitational, but their divers were clearly the best. Shaun Kennedy took first place among the nine teams, with teammate Josh Olson in second place. Among the swimmers, Matt Schmitz starred with four season-best times, including fourth in the butterfly.

30 years ago (1993)

Brainerd and Pequot Lakes are among some 20 Minnesota school districts that will probably have to take another look at their use of Indian names, symbols and mascots. The Minn. Dept. of Education is seeking support for a legislative ban on all of these Indian references. Brainerd Supt. Bob Gross said the school board will revisit the issue soon.

40 years ago (1983)

The county board is supporting a proposed research program to determine if the former Sagamore Mine pit near Riverton could be adapted into a fishing-recreational spot. The program would involve use of tax forfeited lands. Well-known pro fishermen Al and Ron Lindner are involved in the project.

60 years ago (1963)

A school board committee has recommended adding six supervisors to the district. Three would be principals, so each grade school would have one – except the small Lincoln and Edison, which would share one. There would also be assistants to the superintendent, and to the principals at Franklin Junior High and Washington High schools.

80 years ago (1943)

Acquisition of a tract of land one mile square located north of Brainerd between Brainerd and Crosby, as a site for a new post-war airport, was approved by the Brainerd Civic Assn. Clem Ryan, chair of the aviation committee, said the present airport south of Brainerd does not meet the requirements of the Civil Aeronautics Board.

100 years ago (1923)

Striking shop workers of the Great Northern Railroad will begin returning to work next week after the strike – which began last July 1 – was called off at a mass meeting of unions. Strikers will return to work as openings occur. A settlement of the NP Railroad strike is expected within a few days.

