This Was Brainerd - Jan. 13

JANUARY 13
20 years ago (2003)
(Photo) Baxter Elementary second-grader Alexis McDonald was nearly covered by milk caps in Ms. Hemstad's room at the school. The class collected 13,737 milk caps in the Kemp's “Give 'em Five”contest, netting the school $666.
30 years ago (1993)
To remain unbeaten and ranked No. 1 in state Class AA, a team needs to remain focused. Brainerd was exactly that as they ripped Monticello 73-47 to remain unbeaten at 10-0. The Warriors were led by 6-1 Sarah Northway, who scored a team-high 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds.
40 years ago (1983)
Mike Morgan's Warrior boys' basketball team entered the St. Cloud Tech gym as heavy underdogs, facing a team that was 6-0 on the season. But hard work and a deadly eye at the free throw line – 16-of-20 – brought a 48-42 win. Said Morgan: “This was a sweet win because we earned it.”
60 years ago (1963)
For a guy with a bad knee, Jerry Lyscio had a memorable game, pumping in 26 points as the Warriors won a “gasper” over St. Cloud Tech, 65-64. That puts Brainerd on top of the conference at 5-0, while Tech drops to second at 4-1. Ron Schotzko coolly dropped two free throws with 19 seconds left to seal the win.
80 years ago (1943)
Men's League bowling last night saw Esser's Bar blanking Al's Bar 3-0. But Joe Koering with 594 and Gay Lyscio with 588 pushed Sanitary Market to a 2-1 win over Brainerd Machine Shop, in the process rolling the high team game of 901. Lyscio also rolled the league high single game of the year, a 258.
100 years ago (1923)
Now that “Fisherman John” (John Jeremy) of Stillwater has given up the search for Wilbert Bikkie, age 6, who drowned in the Mississippi on Dec. 31, a diver has offered his services. An experienced diver named Casey, from Duluth, is here now and will search the area from where that boy went under, down to the railroad bridge.
28/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/50: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
30/50: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
37/50: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
38/50: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
39/50: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/50: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
41/50: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
42/50: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
44/50: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
45/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives
46/50: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
47/50: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
48/50: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
50/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives