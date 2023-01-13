This Was Brainerd - Jan. 13

JANUARY 13

20 years ago (2003)

(Photo) Baxter Elementary second-grader Alexis McDonald was nearly covered by milk caps in Ms. Hemstad's room at the school. The class collected 13,737 milk caps in the Kemp's “Give 'em Five”contest, netting the school $666.

30 years ago (1993)

To remain unbeaten and ranked No. 1 in state Class AA, a team needs to remain focused. Brainerd was exactly that as they ripped Monticello 73-47 to remain unbeaten at 10-0. The Warriors were led by 6-1 Sarah Northway, who scored a team-high 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

40 years ago (1983)

Mike Morgan's Warrior boys' basketball team entered the St. Cloud Tech gym as heavy underdogs, facing a team that was 6-0 on the season. But hard work and a deadly eye at the free throw line – 16-of-20 – brought a 48-42 win. Said Morgan: “This was a sweet win because we earned it.”

60 years ago (1963)

For a guy with a bad knee, Jerry Lyscio had a memorable game, pumping in 26 points as the Warriors won a “gasper” over St. Cloud Tech, 65-64. That puts Brainerd on top of the conference at 5-0, while Tech drops to second at 4-1. Ron Schotzko coolly dropped two free throws with 19 seconds left to seal the win.

80 years ago (1943)

Men's League bowling last night saw Esser's Bar blanking Al's Bar 3-0. But Joe Koering with 594 and Gay Lyscio with 588 pushed Sanitary Market to a 2-1 win over Brainerd Machine Shop, in the process rolling the high team game of 901. Lyscio also rolled the league high single game of the year, a 258.

100 years ago (1923)

Now that “Fisherman John” (John Jeremy) of Stillwater has given up the search for Wilbert Bikkie, age 6, who drowned in the Mississippi on Dec. 31, a diver has offered his services. An experienced diver named Casey, from Duluth, is here now and will search the area from where that boy went under, down to the railroad bridge.

