This Was Brainerd - Jan. 14

JANUARY 15

20 years ago (2003)

A 24-year-old Brainerd man has been arrested in the disappearance of Erika Dalquist, who was last seen on Oct. 30 in downtown Brainerd. Police Chief John Bolduc said the man is in custody but there has been no discovery of a body. Bolduc says he believes Dalquist and the man “may have been acquaintances.”

30 years ago (1993)

Senior Jacob Jensen, Brainerd wrestler at 135 pounds, had his eyes opened when he lost his first three matches this year at a tournament. He'd finished fourth at last year's state tournament at 125. Jensen, however, has roared back, winning his next 13 matches in a row, to be named Warrior Athlete of the Week.

40 years ago (1983)

(Photo) The transport of 12 electrical transformers – some believed to contain toxic PCBs – from an Agate Lake scrap yard to Brainerd's BN shops was being investigated by state pollution control officials. The scrap yard, owned by Paul Kremer, contains an estimated 1,400 transformers.

60 years ago (1963)

Bill Morris, the flying game warden, has completed his aerial count of fish houses on Mille Lacs Lake, totaling 4,689 yesterday. This was a nice increase over the 3,574 last year, but still below the 5,069 in 1961. Twelve cars went through thin ice on Isle Bay earlier this season, but sub-zero weather has solved that problem.

80 years ago (1943)

(Photo) Thomas H. Miller, 17, son of Lt. Col. and Mrs. Ernest Miller, 515 Holly St., has enlisted in the U.S. Navy as an apprentice seaman. A brother, James, is in the army and in overseas service. Their father is the decorated commander of the 194th Tank Battalion, who fought on Bataan and is now a prisoner of the Japanese.

100 years ago (1923)

Circle No. 2 of the Methodist Church Ladies' Aid was in the midst of an earnest discussion last week on choosing a new name from their group. The hostess, Mrs. A.T. Fisher, opened he door to let in some air and a large yellow butterfly flew into the room, and there was much exclamation. They will now be called the “Butterfly Circle.”

