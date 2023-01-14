This Was Brainerd - Jan. 14

JANUARY 15
20 years ago (2003)
A 24-year-old Brainerd man has been arrested in the disappearance of Erika Dalquist, who was last seen on Oct. 30 in downtown Brainerd. Police Chief John Bolduc said the man is in custody but there has been no discovery of a body. Bolduc says he believes Dalquist and the man “may have been acquaintances.”
30 years ago (1993)
Senior Jacob Jensen, Brainerd wrestler at 135 pounds, had his eyes opened when he lost his first three matches this year at a tournament. He'd finished fourth at last year's state tournament at 125. Jensen, however, has roared back, winning his next 13 matches in a row, to be named Warrior Athlete of the Week.
40 years ago (1983)
(Photo) The transport of 12 electrical transformers – some believed to contain toxic PCBs – from an Agate Lake scrap yard to Brainerd's BN shops was being investigated by state pollution control officials. The scrap yard, owned by Paul Kremer, contains an estimated 1,400 transformers.
60 years ago (1963)
Bill Morris, the flying game warden, has completed his aerial count of fish houses on Mille Lacs Lake, totaling 4,689 yesterday. This was a nice increase over the 3,574 last year, but still below the 5,069 in 1961. Twelve cars went through thin ice on Isle Bay earlier this season, but sub-zero weather has solved that problem.
80 years ago (1943)
(Photo) Thomas H. Miller, 17, son of Lt. Col. and Mrs. Ernest Miller, 515 Holly St., has enlisted in the U.S. Navy as an apprentice seaman. A brother, James, is in the army and in overseas service. Their father is the decorated commander of the 194th Tank Battalion, who fought on Bataan and is now a prisoner of the Japanese.
100 years ago (1923)
Circle No. 2 of the Methodist Church Ladies' Aid was in the midst of an earnest discussion last week on choosing a new name from their group. The hostess, Mrs. A.T. Fisher, opened he door to let in some air and a large yellow butterfly flew into the room, and there was much exclamation. They will now be called the “Butterfly Circle.”
28/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/50: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
30/50: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
37/50: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
38/50: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
39/50: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/50: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
41/50: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
42/50: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
44/50: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
45/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives
46/50: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
47/50: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
48/50: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
50/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives