This Was Brainerd - Jan. 16

JANUARY 16
20 years ago (2003)
While divers searched a mine pit lake near Trommald for the body of Erika Dalquist, William Myears, 24, was charged with second-degree manslaughter in connection with the Brainerd woman's disappearance. Myears told police that Dalquist was in “the pits.” “That's the deepest place I could think of,” he said.
30 years ago (1993)
Brent Rothgarn had never seen an eel pout, much less caught one. But on Saturday, the man from Lake City caught a 5-1 eel pout and won a 4x4 Ford pickup at the Jaycees $100,000 Ice Fishing Extravaganza on Gull Lake. “I'm going to mount it. It's an ugly fish but it will be on the wall,” said Rothgarn.
40 years ago (1983)
(Photo) Pilot Mike Kneeland and mechanic Andy Dunlap, of Airmotive Enterprises, escaped injury when their single-engine plane crashed in a field at the Howard Lambert farm south of Brainerd. The engine “just quit” when they were at an altitude of 2,000 feet on a test flight. Kneeland said he was upset; it was his first accident in 16 years of flying.
60 years ago (1963)
(Photo) When Claude Kennedy of Crosslake tells you walleye fishing is great on Rush Lake. . . listen to him. Kennedy, who has caught 25 walleyes this season, nailed this 12-pounder on January 6, then caught this 10-12 walleye on January 11. It hit a four-inch minnow in 19 feet of water.
80 years ago (1943)
Conrad Peters of Route, 2, Brainerd, has finished a 10-day leave with his parents and returned to his ship. While here, he told of being in the longest air battle in the Pacific near Guadalcanal. Peters, an anti-aircraft gunner, saw the sinking of the carrier Hornet in a battle that lasted two hours and 15 minutes.
100 years ago (1923)
In municipal court today, George Nelson and Frank Sloggy were fined for drunkenness. It was $10 for Nelson, but $25 for Sloggy, being his second drunk offense this month. During the afternoon session, Charles Gunion was arrested for being drunk in the court room. He will be arraigned when he becomes sober.
28/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/50: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
30/50: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
37/50: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
38/50: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
39/50: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/50: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
41/50: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
42/50: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
44/50: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
45/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives
46/50: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
47/50: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
48/50: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
50/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives