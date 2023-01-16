This Was Brainerd - Jan. 16

JANUARY 16

20 years ago (2003)

While divers searched a mine pit lake near Trommald for the body of Erika Dalquist, William Myears, 24, was charged with second-degree manslaughter in connection with the Brainerd woman's disappearance. Myears told police that Dalquist was in “the pits.” “That's the deepest place I could think of,” he said.

30 years ago (1993)

Brent Rothgarn had never seen an eel pout, much less caught one. But on Saturday, the man from Lake City caught a 5-1 eel pout and won a 4x4 Ford pickup at the Jaycees $100,000 Ice Fishing Extravaganza on Gull Lake. “I'm going to mount it. It's an ugly fish but it will be on the wall,” said Rothgarn.

40 years ago (1983)

(Photo) Pilot Mike Kneeland and mechanic Andy Dunlap, of Airmotive Enterprises, escaped injury when their single-engine plane crashed in a field at the Howard Lambert farm south of Brainerd. The engine “just quit” when they were at an altitude of 2,000 feet on a test flight. Kneeland said he was upset; it was his first accident in 16 years of flying.

60 years ago (1963)

(Photo) When Claude Kennedy of Crosslake tells you walleye fishing is great on Rush Lake. . . listen to him. Kennedy, who has caught 25 walleyes this season, nailed this 12-pounder on January 6, then caught this 10-12 walleye on January 11. It hit a four-inch minnow in 19 feet of water.

80 years ago (1943)

Conrad Peters of Route, 2, Brainerd, has finished a 10-day leave with his parents and returned to his ship. While here, he told of being in the longest air battle in the Pacific near Guadalcanal. Peters, an anti-aircraft gunner, saw the sinking of the carrier Hornet in a battle that lasted two hours and 15 minutes.

100 years ago (1923)

In municipal court today, George Nelson and Frank Sloggy were fined for drunkenness. It was $10 for Nelson, but $25 for Sloggy, being his second drunk offense this month. During the afternoon session, Charles Gunion was arrested for being drunk in the court room. He will be arraigned when he becomes sober.

