This Was Brainerd - Jan. 17

JANUARY 17

20 years ago (2003)

Last Saturday, a radar run at Breezy Point Resort's Ice Fest had 197 entries who made 761 runs. Top speed of the day was recorded by Brian DePaulis of Hibbing, reaching 152.9 mph on the 1,000 foot track and winning $200. His sled had a 1,640cc engine. Two weeks ago DePaulis battled Chris Hanson, with Hanson winning at 161.8 mph.

30 years ago (1993)

County commissioner Cheryl Gelbmann says she and many constituents are concerned that Jack Graham, county attorney, is dismissing far too many sexual abuse cases against children. She says he is being judge and jury and that no court is getting involved. In response, Graham says, “She doesn't know what she's talking about.”

40 years ago (1983)

Warrior wrestlers Jim Caughey and Joe Frazer won championships at the Columbia Heights Invitational last Saturday. Brainerd finished sixth of eight teams. The undefeated Caughey scored three straight pins, including the final match in 33 seconds to win the 140-pound title.

60 years ago (1963)

The recount in the governor's race has cost the county at least $1,084.33, according to Auditor Einer Anderson. That includes salaries of guards for the ballots, and for Anderson and staff member Del Junker, postage and miscellaneous items. It does not include salaries for the re-counters. No word on whether the county will be reimbursed.

80 years ago (1943)

A Brainerd soldier serving at an overseas post, writes that the day before Christmas he received an entire month's issues of the Dispatch in one mailing. “It was like spending a month in Brainerd,” he writes. “It gave me a Christmas day of reading about my friends and the places I know best.”

100 years ago (1923)

(Adv.) The world has never known an enclosed car of this type at a lower price. No car at any price has ever offered a greater value. Place your order now to ensure early delivery. The Ford Coupe at a new price - $530. Woodhead Motor Co. - South 7th Street – Brainerd.

