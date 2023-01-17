This Was Brainerd - Jan. 17

JANUARY 17
20 years ago (2003)
Last Saturday, a radar run at Breezy Point Resort's Ice Fest had 197 entries who made 761 runs. Top speed of the day was recorded by Brian DePaulis of Hibbing, reaching 152.9 mph on the 1,000 foot track and winning $200. His sled had a 1,640cc engine. Two weeks ago DePaulis battled Chris Hanson, with Hanson winning at 161.8 mph.
30 years ago (1993)
County commissioner Cheryl Gelbmann says she and many constituents are concerned that Jack Graham, county attorney, is dismissing far too many sexual abuse cases against children. She says he is being judge and jury and that no court is getting involved. In response, Graham says, “She doesn't know what she's talking about.”
40 years ago (1983)
Warrior wrestlers Jim Caughey and Joe Frazer won championships at the Columbia Heights Invitational last Saturday. Brainerd finished sixth of eight teams. The undefeated Caughey scored three straight pins, including the final match in 33 seconds to win the 140-pound title.
60 years ago (1963)
The recount in the governor's race has cost the county at least $1,084.33, according to Auditor Einer Anderson. That includes salaries of guards for the ballots, and for Anderson and staff member Del Junker, postage and miscellaneous items. It does not include salaries for the re-counters. No word on whether the county will be reimbursed.
80 years ago (1943)
A Brainerd soldier serving at an overseas post, writes that the day before Christmas he received an entire month's issues of the Dispatch in one mailing. “It was like spending a month in Brainerd,” he writes. “It gave me a Christmas day of reading about my friends and the places I know best.”
100 years ago (1923)
(Adv.) The world has never known an enclosed car of this type at a lower price. No car at any price has ever offered a greater value. Place your order now to ensure early delivery. The Ford Coupe at a new price - $530. Woodhead Motor Co. - South 7th Street – Brainerd.
28/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/50: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
30/50: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
37/50: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
38/50: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
39/50: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/50: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
41/50: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
42/50: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
44/50: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
45/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives
46/50: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
47/50: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
48/50: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
50/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives