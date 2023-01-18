This Was Brainerd - Jan. 18

JANUARY 18

20 years ago (2003)

It was a gymnastics shoot-out on the gym floor, as 9th-ranked St. Cloud Tech came looking for 4th-ranked Brainerd. The Warriors were waiting for them. They broke the school record with 147.30 points to Tech's 144.125. And, Kathleen Lorenz broke Julie Beasley's 1991 all-around school record with a 38.275, including school records on balance beam and bars.

30 years ago (1993)

Steve Hall, already scheduled to receive Brainerd's “Tower Award” on Friday night's “Nashville Now” TV show, will also be inducted into the Brainerd Chamber of Commerce Hall of Fame while on the air. Chamber exec Jon Haapajoki and city council president James Wallin will travel to Nashville to present the awards on Ralph Emery's show.

40 years ago (1983)

Airport commission chair, Judge Robert Ryan, told the city council last night that lawsuits are expected in the wake of the Republic Airlines crash here on Jan. 9th. He said “we have substantial insurance” but the taxpayer would have to fund any excess. The crash killed a Fosston woman and injured three others, including a six-year-old who lost a foot.

60 years ago (1963)

Brainerd Junior College marks its 25th anniversary this year, and there have been ups and downs in that time. It began in 1938 following a vote by district residents, and located in the third floor of the high school. So many students left in WWII that it had just 12 students in 1943. But today, at the Lincoln School, it has 270 students.

80 years ago (1943)

There are 12 motorists in Brainerd who face possible loss of their gasoline ration books as a result of convictions for exceeding the statewide 35 mph speed law. The attorney for the Office of Price Administration in St. Paul said they will receive a warning notice, and another conviction could cost them their ration book for a year.

100 years ago (1923)

(Adv.) Stop any pain . . . and rheumatism is pain only! Not one case in fifty requires internal treatment. Stop drugging. Rub soothing, penetrating St. Jacobs Oil right into your stiff, sore, aching joints and relief comes instantly. Get a small trial bottle at your pharmacy and in a moment you'll be pain free!