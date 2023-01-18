This Was Brainerd - Jan. 18

JANUARY 18
20 years ago (2003)
It was a gymnastics shoot-out on the gym floor, as 9th-ranked St. Cloud Tech came looking for 4th-ranked Brainerd. The Warriors were waiting for them. They broke the school record with 147.30 points to Tech's 144.125. And, Kathleen Lorenz broke Julie Beasley's 1991 all-around school record with a 38.275, including school records on balance beam and bars.
30 years ago (1993)
Steve Hall, already scheduled to receive Brainerd's “Tower Award” on Friday night's “Nashville Now” TV show, will also be inducted into the Brainerd Chamber of Commerce Hall of Fame while on the air. Chamber exec Jon Haapajoki and city council president James Wallin will travel to Nashville to present the awards on Ralph Emery's show.
40 years ago (1983)
Airport commission chair, Judge Robert Ryan, told the city council last night that lawsuits are expected in the wake of the Republic Airlines crash here on Jan. 9th. He said “we have substantial insurance” but the taxpayer would have to fund any excess. The crash killed a Fosston woman and injured three others, including a six-year-old who lost a foot.
60 years ago (1963)
Brainerd Junior College marks its 25th anniversary this year, and there have been ups and downs in that time. It began in 1938 following a vote by district residents, and located in the third floor of the high school. So many students left in WWII that it had just 12 students in 1943. But today, at the Lincoln School, it has 270 students.
80 years ago (1943)
There are 12 motorists in Brainerd who face possible loss of their gasoline ration books as a result of convictions for exceeding the statewide 35 mph speed law. The attorney for the Office of Price Administration in St. Paul said they will receive a warning notice, and another conviction could cost them their ration book for a year.
100 years ago (1923)
28/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/50: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
30/50: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
37/50: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
38/50: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
39/50: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/50: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
41/50: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
42/50: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
44/50: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
45/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives
46/50: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
47/50: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
48/50: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
50/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives