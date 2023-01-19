This Was Brainerd - Jan. 19

JANUARY 19

20 years ago (2003)

As a student at the Univ. of Minn. and at UMD, Jane Hansen swam for the Gophers and Bulldogs. Then came marriage and four children, and Hansen, 42, said, “I was a couch potato.” Now she's back in the pool and has become one of the state's most accomplished master class swimmers. She wins distance events at the state and national levels.

30 years ago (1993)

While most Brainerd area residents tuned in on their TV sets to watch the hoopla of Bill Clinton's inauguration, Erika Diemert, 18, had a ringside seat. Diemert, 18, a 1992 Brainerd high school grad, is currently a college freshman in DC. She worked on the Clinton-Gore campaign and got several invites to inaugural events.

40 years ago (1983)

A jubilant Bernard Koering heard a jury find him not guilty yesterday of stealing money from city scrap wire sales. He had been on trial on charges of theft and bribery. He was one of three charged in taking money from sale of water and light department scrap copper wire. Only one, Supt. Elmer Lalli, was convicted, and now serving 18 months.

60 years ago (1963)

A young woman separated from her family by adoption 22 years ago hopes to have a reunion with them this summer. Mrs. Richard Lampert, 24, of Alamo, Texas found the family after a long search. Her mother, two sisters, a half-sister and half-brother all live in Brainerd. A divorce 20 years ago had put all the children in an orphanage.

80 years ago (1943)

A shakeup in the Warrior basketball team begins in a scrimmage tonight. Coach Kermit Aase will split the squad into two teams, then review the results to see who stays and who doesn't. Certain B squad members have been identified who may move up to replace A squad members who are dropped.

100 years ago (1923)

The Brainerd Fruit Co. has received a train carload of oranges, and grocers of the city are now supplying the retail trade with the delectable fruit at especially low prices. “Oranges are the cheapest fruit on the market at the present time,” says A.C Ebert, manager.

