This Was Brainerd - Jan. 19

JANUARY 19
20 years ago (2003)
As a student at the Univ. of Minn. and at UMD, Jane Hansen swam for the Gophers and Bulldogs. Then came marriage and four children, and Hansen, 42, said, “I was a couch potato.” Now she's back in the pool and has become one of the state's most accomplished master class swimmers. She wins distance events at the state and national levels.
30 years ago (1993)
While most Brainerd area residents tuned in on their TV sets to watch the hoopla of Bill Clinton's inauguration, Erika Diemert, 18, had a ringside seat. Diemert, 18, a 1992 Brainerd high school grad, is currently a college freshman in DC. She worked on the Clinton-Gore campaign and got several invites to inaugural events.
40 years ago (1983)
A jubilant Bernard Koering heard a jury find him not guilty yesterday of stealing money from city scrap wire sales. He had been on trial on charges of theft and bribery. He was one of three charged in taking money from sale of water and light department scrap copper wire. Only one, Supt. Elmer Lalli, was convicted, and now serving 18 months.
60 years ago (1963)
A young woman separated from her family by adoption 22 years ago hopes to have a reunion with them this summer. Mrs. Richard Lampert, 24, of Alamo, Texas found the family after a long search. Her mother, two sisters, a half-sister and half-brother all live in Brainerd. A divorce 20 years ago had put all the children in an orphanage.
80 years ago (1943)
A shakeup in the Warrior basketball team begins in a scrimmage tonight. Coach Kermit Aase will split the squad into two teams, then review the results to see who stays and who doesn't. Certain B squad members have been identified who may move up to replace A squad members who are dropped.
100 years ago (1923)
The Brainerd Fruit Co. has received a train carload of oranges, and grocers of the city are now supplying the retail trade with the delectable fruit at especially low prices. “Oranges are the cheapest fruit on the market at the present time,” says A.C Ebert, manager.
28/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/50: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
30/50: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
37/50: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
38/50: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
39/50: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/50: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
41/50: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
42/50: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
44/50: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
46/50: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
47/50: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
48/50: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
