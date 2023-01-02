This Was Brainerd - Jan. 2

JANUARY 2

20 years ago (2003)

Residents who buy a building permit this year through the county P & Z office will see a sizable increase in their fees. Fees for a mid-size house will rise from $350 to $500. Commissioner Dewey Tautges says the increases still won't be enough to offset the cost of running the zoning department.

30 years ago (1993)

Being the parents of a New Year's baby is nothing new for Pauline and Justin Renn. Having the county's first baby of the year, however, is new. Their son, Jordan, was the first born at St. Joseph's Medical Center for 1993. Later that day, their other son, Joshua, turned three years old. He was the second baby born in 1990.

ADVERTISEMENT

40 years ago (1983)

(Adv.) Make Harold's a Habit in '83! Noon Lunch Special: Beef Sandwich and Soup - $2.25; Dining Specials starting at 5 p.m.: Steak Sandwich - $4.95; Ribeye Steak - $7.50; Chicken Kiev - $6.50. Try Harold's Happy Hour – 3:30 to 6 p.m., with fabulous snacks 5 to 6 p.m. Harold's Club – Hwys 371 and 210 West.

60 years ago (1963)

(Photo) Burglars caused about $500 in damage and made off with $16 in cash in a New Year's Day break-in at Franklin Junior High. Officer Tom Stutsman looks at a filing cabinet that was pried open. Thieves forced open five doors, four filing cabinets, two desks and some vending machines.

80 years ago (1943)

Two Motley soldiers have been killed in action, one in Africa and the other in the Pacific, according to word from the War Dept. Meanwhile, three more Brainerd members of the 194th Tank Battalion were reported as prisoners of the Japanese in the Philippines: Lt. Carrol Guin, Sgt. Lawrence Alberg and Sgt. James McComas.

100 years ago (1923)

ADVERTISEMENT

W.H. Fawcett, better know as Capt. Billy Fawcett in Brainerd, where he is owner of Breezy Point Lodge, is president of the Minn. Trapshooting Assn. He was honored Dec. 29 in New York at a special shoot staged for him. He participated in three big shoots in New York, winning high honors at the Nashua Gun Club, scoring 96 of 100.