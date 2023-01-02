This Was Brainerd - Jan. 2

JANUARY 2
20 years ago (2003)
Residents who buy a building permit this year through the county P & Z office will see a sizable increase in their fees. Fees for a mid-size house will rise from $350 to $500. Commissioner Dewey Tautges says the increases still won't be enough to offset the cost of running the zoning department.
30 years ago (1993)
Being the parents of a New Year's baby is nothing new for Pauline and Justin Renn. Having the county's first baby of the year, however, is new. Their son, Jordan, was the first born at St. Joseph's Medical Center for 1993. Later that day, their other son, Joshua, turned three years old. He was the second baby born in 1990.
40 years ago (1983)
60 years ago (1963)
(Photo) Burglars caused about $500 in damage and made off with $16 in cash in a New Year's Day break-in at Franklin Junior High. Officer Tom Stutsman looks at a filing cabinet that was pried open. Thieves forced open five doors, four filing cabinets, two desks and some vending machines.
80 years ago (1943)
Two Motley soldiers have been killed in action, one in Africa and the other in the Pacific, according to word from the War Dept. Meanwhile, three more Brainerd members of the 194th Tank Battalion were reported as prisoners of the Japanese in the Philippines: Lt. Carrol Guin, Sgt. Lawrence Alberg and Sgt. James McComas.
100 years ago (1923)
W.H. Fawcett, better know as Capt. Billy Fawcett in Brainerd, where he is owner of Breezy Point Lodge, is president of the Minn. Trapshooting Assn. He was honored Dec. 29 in New York at a special shoot staged for him. He participated in three big shoots in New York, winning high honors at the Nashua Gun Club, scoring 96 of 100.
28/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/50: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
30/50: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
37/50: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
38/50: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
39/50: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/50: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
41/50: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
42/50: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
44/50: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
46/50: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
47/50: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
48/50: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
