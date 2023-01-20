This Was Brainerd - Jan. 20

JANUARY 20

20 years ago (2003)

A temp of 8 degrees and a wind gusting to 18 didn't stop a near-record crowd of 12,000 diehard anglers from the 13th Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza on Gull Lake. The Jaycees raised more than $200,000 for charities – a new record. Bob Slaybaugh said the top five fish were walleyes, with the winner a 6.63-pounder, good for a Ford pickup.

30 years ago (1993)

A tiny bit of rain last night turned area roads into a skating rink last night. Freezing rain brought out the sanding trucks at 8 p.m. while other vehicles went bump in the night. Trucks worked until midnight, then went out again this morning. There were a dozen minor accidents and many cars in the ditch. Roads looked like a trail through desert sand.

ADVERTISEMENT

40 years ago (1983)

(Adv.) All You “Dare” to Eat! Friday: Fish and Shrimp - $5.50; Saturday: BBQ Chicken and BBQ Ribs - $6.50; Sunday: Ham or Turkey - $5.50. All are complete dinners. Kids eat for just 99 cents when folks order dinner. Sawmill Inn – Across from the Water Tower.

60 years ago (1963)

Jerry Lyscio, whose 16-point average makes him the highest scorer in the conference, was named to the Prep Parade All-State Team of the Week. The six-foot Warrior senior guard has been a marked man in many of Brainerd's games. Dan Campbell's Brainerd High School band was named as Band of the Week.

80 years ago (1943)

Co. A of the 194th Tank Battalion was at Clark Field near Manila when the Japanese attacked in Dec. 1941. The 194th was chosen to cover the retreat of American forces to Bataan because of the unit's fighting spirit. This news was by Pvt. Wesley Kerrigan, wounded many times in the fighting, and who just returned from a hospital in Australia.

100 years ago (1923)

Jack Mutch was an excited man the other day out at Round Lake. He speared a 30-pound pickerel (northern) in his fish house and, when he landed it, he said it felt like hoisting a small calf out of the lake. Nearby fishermen said Mutch was so excited that he couldn't speak – he just kept yelling.

ADVERTISEMENT