This Was Brainerd - Jan. 21

JANUARY 21

20 years ago (2003)

About 145 MN National Guard members based at Camp Ripley will start saying goodbyes to family, friends and jobs this week as they prepare for a one-year deployment to Southwest Asia to support the war on terrorism. Co. C, 142nd Engineer Battalion, with two-thirds of its troops from central Minnesota, will leave next week.

30 years ago (1993)

Many of the players have changed, but the score remained the same. Last January, the Warrior boys hockey team skated to a 13-3 win over Little Falls. Yesterday, a year and three days later, Brainerd skated to another 13-3 win over the Flyers. And, just like last year, 15 different Warriors scored points.

ADVERTISEMENT

40 years ago (1983)

(Photo) Tom Bercher was one of several Pillager School District parents to raise a point at last night's school board meeting over the proposed cut of 11 teachers. First-year Supt. Phillip Moye said the district's financial situation isn't the worst in the state, but it's close, ranking 431st out of 438 districts. The district has 30 teachers.

60 years ago (1963)

Temperatures sank to a season's low of -33 degrees here this morning as the Brainerd area entered the 10th straight day of sub-zero weather. The -33 reading was taken at 6:00 a.m. today at the airport. Lows have been at -10 or below for nine straight days.

80 years ago (1943)

Every home in Brainerd will receive four cans properly prepared for the war salvage committee. Then, when they buy a can of food from the grocer, they must turn in a can for salvage. Cans must be clean, have the tops and bottoms removed, and be stomped flat. The slogan is: “A can for a can may save a fighting man.”

100 years ago (1923)

The Brainerd High School basketball team made a pilgrimage to Crosby last night, and on a foreign floor, walked away with the laurels, winning from the Range basket tossers by a score of 17 to 14. They thus retained their record of winning every game this season. Engbretson was the star with four baskets in the first half.

ADVERTISEMENT