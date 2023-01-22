STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Community
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

This Was Brainerd - Jan. 21

A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.

Newspaper clipping with photo of man standing to speak with a group of people seated.
Tom Bercher was one of several Pillager School District parents to raise a point at last night's school board meeting over the proposed cut of 11 teachers. First-year Supt. Phillip Moye said the district's financial situation isn't the worst in the state, but it's close, ranking 431st out of 438 districts. The district has 30 teachers.
Dispatch archives
By Terry McCollough
January 22, 2023
JANUARY 21

20 years ago (2003)

About 145 MN National Guard members based at Camp Ripley will start saying goodbyes to family, friends and jobs this week as they prepare for a one-year deployment to Southwest Asia to support the war on terrorism. Co. C, 142nd Engineer Battalion, with two-thirds of its troops from central Minnesota, will leave next week.

30 years ago (1993)

Many of the players have changed, but the score remained the same. Last January, the Warrior boys hockey team skated to a 13-3 win over Little Falls. Yesterday, a year and three days later, Brainerd skated to another 13-3 win over the Flyers. And, just like last year, 15 different Warriors scored points.

Community
This Was Brainerd - Jan. 20
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
January 20, 2023 04:57 AM
By  Terry McCollough
Community
This Was Brainerd - Jan. 19
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
January 19, 2023 03:57 AM
By  Terry McCollough

40 years ago (1983)

40 years ago (1983)

Tom Bercher was one of several Pillager School District parents to raise a point at last night's school board meeting over the proposed cut of 11 teachers. First-year Supt. Phillip Moye said the district's financial situation isn't the worst in the state, but it's close, ranking 431st out of 438 districts. The district has 30 teachers.

60 years ago (1963)

Temperatures sank to a season's low of -33 degrees here this morning as the Brainerd area entered the 10th straight day of sub-zero weather. The -33 reading was taken at 6:00 a.m. today at the airport. Lows have been at -10 or below for nine straight days.

80 years ago (1943)

Every home in Brainerd will receive four cans properly prepared for the war salvage committee. Then, when they buy a can of food from the grocer, they must turn in a can for salvage. Cans must be clean, have the tops and bottoms removed, and be stomped flat. The slogan is: “A can for a can may save a fighting man.”

100 years ago (1923)

The Brainerd High School basketball team made a pilgrimage to Crosby last night, and on a foreign floor, walked away with the laurels, winning from the Range basket tossers by a score of 17 to 14. They thus retained their record of winning every game this season. Engbretson was the star with four baskets in the first half.

People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
60 years ago (1959) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today.
Brainerd Dispatch archives
The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
Brainerd Dispatch archives

By Terry McCollough
