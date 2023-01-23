This Was Brainerd - Jan. 23

JANUARY 23

20 years ago (2003)

From 15 to 17 teachers may lose their jobs in the C-I School District by next year. C-I is looking at cutting up to $1.1 million to get itself out of statutory operating debt. At the end of last year, the district was $568,000 in the red. Laying off the teachers would cover about 75 percent of the necessary reductions.

30 years ago (1993)

The Warrior boys' basketball team were out-shot and out-rebounded, but still won the game against Willmar, 60-56, in front of 2,000 cheering fans. Brainerd outscored Willmar 14-3 in the final four minutes to register its fifth win in six conference games. This included nailing four pressure free throws in the last 24 seconds.

40 years ago (1983)

A drive-in layup by Chuck Jones with 29 seconds left proved to be the winning basket as Brainerd Community College slipped by Hibbing 79-78 in men's basketball. Hibbing put up a shot with five seconds left that bounced off the backboard and grabbed by Mark Kovall who ran out the clock. Kovall had a team-high 24 points.

60 years ago (1963)

As anticipated, the Brainerd and Aitkin wrestling teams battled down to the wire yesterday, with the Warriors winning 20-17. Earlier in the season, Aitkin had eked out a 24-23 win at their home gym. A big win for Brainerd was Ken Yezek at 167, taking his match by the narrow margin of 2-1. The Warriors are 7-1 on the season.

80 years ago (1943)

Corp. Larry Sundberg, gunner on a Flying Fortress, was grounded with his plane's crew on the south coast of New Guinea when damage was done to the plane's controls. They were returned to their home base in Australia after a night-raid on Rabaul. A story and photo of the crew appeared in an issue of Life Magazine.

100 years ago (1923)

As an evidence of Minnesota's balmy weather, Julius Deering captured a butterfly in front of the Ideal Hotel yesterday, which led him on a merry chase before it was finally taken. It now has full possession of the fire department, flying about at will and seems to be quite at home.

