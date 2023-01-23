This Was Brainerd - Jan. 23

JANUARY 23
20 years ago (2003)
From 15 to 17 teachers may lose their jobs in the C-I School District by next year. C-I is looking at cutting up to $1.1 million to get itself out of statutory operating debt. At the end of last year, the district was $568,000 in the red. Laying off the teachers would cover about 75 percent of the necessary reductions.
30 years ago (1993)
The Warrior boys' basketball team were out-shot and out-rebounded, but still won the game against Willmar, 60-56, in front of 2,000 cheering fans. Brainerd outscored Willmar 14-3 in the final four minutes to register its fifth win in six conference games. This included nailing four pressure free throws in the last 24 seconds.
40 years ago (1983)
A drive-in layup by Chuck Jones with 29 seconds left proved to be the winning basket as Brainerd Community College slipped by Hibbing 79-78 in men's basketball. Hibbing put up a shot with five seconds left that bounced off the backboard and grabbed by Mark Kovall who ran out the clock. Kovall had a team-high 24 points.
60 years ago (1963)
As anticipated, the Brainerd and Aitkin wrestling teams battled down to the wire yesterday, with the Warriors winning 20-17. Earlier in the season, Aitkin had eked out a 24-23 win at their home gym. A big win for Brainerd was Ken Yezek at 167, taking his match by the narrow margin of 2-1. The Warriors are 7-1 on the season.
80 years ago (1943)
Corp. Larry Sundberg, gunner on a Flying Fortress, was grounded with his plane's crew on the south coast of New Guinea when damage was done to the plane's controls. They were returned to their home base in Australia after a night-raid on Rabaul. A story and photo of the crew appeared in an issue of Life Magazine.
100 years ago (1923)
As an evidence of Minnesota's balmy weather, Julius Deering captured a butterfly in front of the Ideal Hotel yesterday, which led him on a merry chase before it was finally taken. It now has full possession of the fire department, flying about at will and seems to be quite at home.
28/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/50: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
30/50: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
37/50: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
38/50: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
39/50: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/50: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
41/50: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
42/50: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
44/50: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
45/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives
46/50: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
47/50: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
48/50: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
50/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives