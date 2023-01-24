This Was Brainerd - Jan. 24

JANUARY 24
20 years ago (2003)
The unbeaten and third-ranked Warrior gymnastics team met its biggest challenge of the season in defeating sixth-ranked Willmar 146.325 to 141.350 in the Willmar gym. Brainerd's Katie Perpich won uneven bars, while Kathleen Lorenz took beam and all-around. Brainerd took second place in every event to seal the win.
30 years ago (1993)
Jeremy Fyle, former Nisswa resident now in Burnsville, was in sixth place after the first leg of the International 500 snowmobile race from White Bear Lake to Brainerd. The Arctic Cat racer, who won the event in 1989, is 4 minutes and 33 seconds behind the leader. Father and son, Tom and Craig Feierabend, Brainerd, were 22nd and 12th.
40 years ago (1983)
(Photo) Vern Davis's trusty metal detector has found some fascinating bits of Minnesota history. Davis, the Pine River historian, has just discovered a bronze plate and an ancient coin on the shore of Whitefish Lake, and believes it is the site of a mission church built by Bishop Henry Whipple in 1836. It was later burned by Chief Hole-in-the-Day.
60 years ago (1963)
Center John Emerson scored eight of his 14 field goals in the first quarter as the Paul Bunyan Oil Travelers whipped Central Minnesota News 87-38 for their second straight City League victory. Also scoring for the travelers were Dave Heath with 20, and Emerson's 1958 Brainerd High School teammate, Jimmy Brown, with 17.
80 years ago (1943)
Paced by a pair of lightning-fast, deadly shooting stars, the Warriors scored one of the biggest conference upsets of the year in topping St. Cloud Tech 50-40 on the Brainerd floor. Captain John Garvey scored 22 points and Pete Denis got 13 to lead Brainerd, with Meyer Skoog scoring 10. The game was marred by 36 Warrior turnovers.
100 years ago (1923)
The Brainerd Country Club held its annual meeting last night at the Chamber of Commerce, with 30 members present. The meeting was enthusiastic and the group is an asset to the city. Mons Mahlum was elected president. There were 56 members of the club at the beginning of the year, and 73 now.
28/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/50: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
30/50: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
37/50: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
38/50: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
39/50: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/50: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
41/50: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
42/50: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
43/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
44/50: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
45/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives
46/50: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
47/50: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
48/50: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
50/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives