This Was Brainerd - Jan. 24

A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.

A man holds a bronze plate and old coin he found while using a metal detector.
Vern Davis's trusty metal detector has found some fascinating bits of Minnesota history. Davis, the Pine River historian, has just discovered a bronze plate and an ancient coin on the shore of Whitefish Lake, and believes it is the site of a mission church built by Bishop Henry Whipple in 1836. It was later burned by Chief Hole-in-the-Day.
By Terry McCollough
January 24, 2023 03:57 AM
JANUARY 24

20 years ago (2003)

The unbeaten and third-ranked Warrior gymnastics team met its biggest challenge of the season in defeating sixth-ranked Willmar 146.325 to 141.350 in the Willmar gym. Brainerd's Katie Perpich won uneven bars, while Kathleen Lorenz took beam and all-around. Brainerd took second place in every event to seal the win.

30 years ago (1993)

Jeremy Fyle, former Nisswa resident now in Burnsville, was in sixth place after the first leg of the International 500 snowmobile race from White Bear Lake to Brainerd. The Arctic Cat racer, who won the event in 1989, is 4 minutes and 33 seconds behind the leader. Father and son, Tom and Craig Feierabend, Brainerd, were 22nd and 12th.

40 years ago (1983)

(Photo) Vern Davis's trusty metal detector has found some fascinating bits of Minnesota history. Davis, the Pine River historian, has just discovered a bronze plate and an ancient coin on the shore of Whitefish Lake, and believes it is the site of a mission church built by Bishop Henry Whipple in 1836. It was later burned by Chief Hole-in-the-Day.

60 years ago (1963)

Center John Emerson scored eight of his 14 field goals in the first quarter as the Paul Bunyan Oil Travelers whipped Central Minnesota News 87-38 for their second straight City League victory. Also scoring for the travelers were Dave Heath with 20, and Emerson's 1958 Brainerd High School teammate, Jimmy Brown, with 17.

80 years ago (1943)

Paced by a pair of lightning-fast, deadly shooting stars, the Warriors scored one of the biggest conference upsets of the year in topping St. Cloud Tech 50-40 on the Brainerd floor. Captain John Garvey scored 22 points and Pete Denis got 13 to lead Brainerd, with Meyer Skoog scoring 10. The game was marred by 36 Warrior turnovers.

100 years ago (1923)

The Brainerd Country Club held its annual meeting last night at the Chamber of Commerce, with 30 members present. The meeting was enthusiastic and the group is an asset to the city. Mons Mahlum was elected president. There were 56 members of the club at the beginning of the year, and 73 now.

