This Was Brainerd - Jan. 25

JANUARY 25

20 years ago (2003)

Brainerd airport officials are looking at the possibility of extending the length of its new runway in order to accommodate regional jets. The new runway will be 6,500 feet long and cost $15 million, and bonding has been approved. Manager Steve Sievek guesses adding 700 feet to it would cost an added $1.5 million.

30 years ago (1993)

A visibly angry Dick Ross, county sheriff, said today he wants County Attorney Jack Graham out of office. “The lines are drawn. I'm fed up with him,” said Ross. He said it is apparent that Graham does not trust law enforcement and has started investigations on his own. “Instead of working with my staff, he challenges everything we do,” Ross said.

40 years ago (1983)

An 11-5 walleye caught by Steve Turner, and an 11-4 walleye landed by Chuck Hopping, both of Minneapolis demonstrated the good fishing on Lake Mille Lacs. But the biggest catch was by Bill Jensen of Crosslake, who landed the northern of a lifetime – 24 pounds – on a shiner minnow at Cross Lake.

60 years ago (1963)

The county board and its highway employee union reached agreement yesterday on planned layoffs. The board was to lay off 16 employees due to lack of funds and a decline in work. The compromise will see the four newest employees permanently laid off and the entire department going on a four-day work week.

80 years ago (1943)

County housewives can save enough steel for 2,772 machine guns simply by replacing one can of fruits or vegetables each week with fresh or home-canned produce. The county's 7,954 families could save 97,000 pounds of steel, enough to make 2,772 .30 caliber machine guns, each weighing 35 pounds.

100 years ago (1923)

It was a busy year for retiring county attorney S.F. Alderman. His annual report shows cases from one case of first degree murder, with the defendant pleading guilty and sentenced to life, to 67 cases of intoxication. He handled a total of 205 cases of all types, and collected $3,512 in fines.

