STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, January 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

This Was Brainerd - Jan. 25

A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.

Downtown Brainerd Dispatch building on South Sixth Street.
Dispatch archives
By Terry McCollough
January 25, 2023 03:57 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

JANUARY 25

20 years ago (2003)

Brainerd airport officials are looking at the possibility of extending the length of its new runway in order to accommodate regional jets. The new runway will be 6,500 feet long and cost $15 million, and bonding has been approved. Manager Steve Sievek guesses adding 700 feet to it would cost an added $1.5 million.

Read More TWB
A man holds a bronze plate and old coin he found while using a metal detector.
Community
This Was Brainerd - Jan. 24
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
January 24, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough
0118twb-1916-police.jpg
Community
This Was Brainerd - Jan. 23
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
January 23, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough
Newspaper clipping with photo of man standing to speak with a group of people seated.
Community
This Was Brainerd - Jan. 21
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
January 22, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

30 years ago (1993)

A visibly angry Dick Ross, county sheriff, said today he wants County Attorney Jack Graham out of office. “The lines are drawn. I'm fed up with him,” said Ross. He said it is apparent that Graham does not trust law enforcement and has started investigations on his own. “Instead of working with my staff, he challenges everything we do,” Ross said.

ADVERTISEMENT

40 years ago (1983)

An 11-5 walleye caught by Steve Turner, and an 11-4 walleye landed by Chuck Hopping, both of Minneapolis demonstrated the good fishing on Lake Mille Lacs. But the biggest catch was by Bill Jensen of Crosslake, who landed the northern of a lifetime – 24 pounds – on a shiner minnow at Cross Lake.

60 years ago (1963)

The county board and its highway employee union reached agreement yesterday on planned layoffs. The board was to lay off 16 employees due to lack of funds and a decline in work. The compromise will see the four newest employees permanently laid off and the entire department going on a four-day work week.

80 years ago (1943)

County housewives can save enough steel for 2,772 machine guns simply by replacing one can of fruits or vegetables each week with fresh or home-canned produce. The county's 7,954 families could save 97,000 pounds of steel, enough to make 2,772 .30 caliber machine guns, each weighing 35 pounds.

100 years ago (1923)

It was a busy year for retiring county attorney S.F. Alderman. His annual report shows cases from one case of first degree murder, with the defendant pleading guilty and sentenced to life, to 67 cases of intoxication. He handled a total of 205 cases of all types, and collected $3,512 in fines.

ADVERTISEMENT

TWBPhotoGallery.jpg
1/50: 
TWB.jpg
2/50: 
IMG_8131.JPG
3/50: 
IMG_8136.JPG
4/50: 
IMG_8144.JPG
5/50: 
IMG_8156.JPG
6/50: 
IMG_5635.jpg
7/50: 
IMG_6343.jpg
8/50: 
IMG_5635.jpg
9/50: 
IMG_5625.jpg
10/50: 
IMG_7066.jpg
11/50: 
IMG_6992.jpg
12/50: 
IMG_7442.jpg
13/50: 
IMG_7071.jpg
14/50: 
Soldiers on motorcycles line up next to jeep.
15/50: 
IMG_6686.jpg
16/50: 
IMG_7931.JPG
17/50: 
IMG_8969.jpg
18/50: 
090219.N.BD.ProgressNPCenter33.jpg
19/50: 
IMG_4766.jpg
20/50: 
IMG_4764.jpg
21/50: 
IMG_4763.jpg
22/50: 
IMG_4969 (1).jpg
23/50: 
IMG_4997 (1).jpg
24/50: 
IMG_4974 (2).jpg
25/50: 
0121twb-first-national.jpg
26/50: 
IMG_5620.jpg
27/50: 
0224twb-waiting-train.jpg
28/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0407twb-chicago-tavern.jpg
29/50: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0404twb-baseball-1894.jpg
30/50: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
IMG_5008 (1).jpg
31/50: 
IMG_4986.jpg
32/50: 
IMG_4993.jpg
33/50: 
IMG_5007.jpg
34/50: 
IMG_5008.jpg
35/50: 
IMG_4985 (1).jpg
36/50: 
IMG_4975.jpg
37/50: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
2370155+0304_TWB_Maxwell.jpg
38/50: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
0117twb-early-truck.jpg
39/50: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0118twb-1916-police.jpg
40/50: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0120twb-citizens-bank.jpg
41/50: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0212twb-frankline-school-hole-1939.jpg
42/50: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0224twb-waiting-train.jpg
43/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0326twb-kite.jpg
44/50: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
IMG_5622.jpg
45/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives
TWB-statehospital.jpg
46/50: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
TWBSanta.jpg
47/50: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
TWBSanta2.jpg
48/50: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
TWBmovies.JPG
49/50: 
IMG_5622.jpg
50/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives

Related Topics: THIS WAS BRAINERDBRAINERD HISTORYBRAINERD DISPATCHHISTORY
By Terry McCollough
What To Read Next
TWBhockey.jpg
Community
This Was Brainerd - Jan. 20
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
January 20, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough
0117twb-early-truck.jpg
Community
This Was Brainerd - Jan. 19
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
January 19, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough
EntertainmentBriefs.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Entertainment Briefs — Jan. 18
A round-up of upcoming entertainment events, such as concerts, plays, music in the park, author events in the Brainerd lakes area.
January 18, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
TrainsTWB.JPG
Community
This Was Brainerd - Jan. 18
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
January 18, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough