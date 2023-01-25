This Was Brainerd - Jan. 25

JANUARY 25
20 years ago (2003)
Brainerd airport officials are looking at the possibility of extending the length of its new runway in order to accommodate regional jets. The new runway will be 6,500 feet long and cost $15 million, and bonding has been approved. Manager Steve Sievek guesses adding 700 feet to it would cost an added $1.5 million.
30 years ago (1993)
A visibly angry Dick Ross, county sheriff, said today he wants County Attorney Jack Graham out of office. “The lines are drawn. I'm fed up with him,” said Ross. He said it is apparent that Graham does not trust law enforcement and has started investigations on his own. “Instead of working with my staff, he challenges everything we do,” Ross said.
40 years ago (1983)
An 11-5 walleye caught by Steve Turner, and an 11-4 walleye landed by Chuck Hopping, both of Minneapolis demonstrated the good fishing on Lake Mille Lacs. But the biggest catch was by Bill Jensen of Crosslake, who landed the northern of a lifetime – 24 pounds – on a shiner minnow at Cross Lake.
60 years ago (1963)
The county board and its highway employee union reached agreement yesterday on planned layoffs. The board was to lay off 16 employees due to lack of funds and a decline in work. The compromise will see the four newest employees permanently laid off and the entire department going on a four-day work week.
80 years ago (1943)
County housewives can save enough steel for 2,772 machine guns simply by replacing one can of fruits or vegetables each week with fresh or home-canned produce. The county's 7,954 families could save 97,000 pounds of steel, enough to make 2,772 .30 caliber machine guns, each weighing 35 pounds.
100 years ago (1923)
It was a busy year for retiring county attorney S.F. Alderman. His annual report shows cases from one case of first degree murder, with the defendant pleading guilty and sentenced to life, to 67 cases of intoxication. He handled a total of 205 cases of all types, and collected $3,512 in fines.
28/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/50: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
30/50: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
37/50: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
38/50: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
39/50: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/50: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
41/50: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
42/50: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
44/50: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
46/50: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
47/50: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
48/50: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
