This Was Brainerd - Jan. 26

JANUARY 26

20 years ago (2003)

A Ski Gull maintenance shop that stored much of its equipment and tools was destroyed in a fire yesterday. The Pillager Fire Dept. responded to a call on Cass County 77 at 9:15 p.m. and found the building engulfed in flames. Lost were a snow groomer, snow-making machines, a four-wheeler , a pickup and numerous smaller items.

30 years ago (1993)

Pussy Willows may file a lawsuit seeking more than $50,000 against the county for alleged misconduct of the sheriff's department. Pussy Willows, a night club north on Hwy 371, has been a concern of the county board because it features topless dancing, and the board told the county attorney to draw up a nude dancing control ordinance.

ADVERTISEMENT

40 years ago (1983)

Bob Gross, Brainerd school superintendent, is recommended to serve once again as the board's negotiator on a contract with the teachers' union. Despite reservations by one board member, Gross said he can maintain good relations with teachers. The union's state president has urged teachers to ask for a 30 percent wage/benefit increase.

60 years ago (1963)

Brainerd was probably the coldest spot in the nation yesterday as temps plummeted to -31. This marked the 16th straight day where lows were below zero. Ed Novotny, 41, and his mother, Anna, about 70, were rescued from their home on S. 8th Street where they had had no heat for four days. Both suffered from exposure and are in hospital.

80 years ago (1943)

Connie O'Brien, who weighs in at 197 pounds, and who lost the heavyweight match last year to Windorski, will be back in the ring when the 1943 Golden Glove tourney opens here this weekend. He'll probably face boxers from Camp Ripley. Lester Bock, despite sub-zero temps, walks six miles from his home to Brainerd on training nights.

100 years ago (1923)

According to figures furnished us by the superintendent's office of the NP Railway shops, there are now 982 men employed here. Average winter employment has been 900 men. At the time of the strike in July there were 1,175 men employed. Of the 982 current employees, 451 were former strikers who have returned to work.

ADVERTISEMENT