This Was Brainerd - Jan. 26

JANUARY 26
20 years ago (2003)
A Ski Gull maintenance shop that stored much of its equipment and tools was destroyed in a fire yesterday. The Pillager Fire Dept. responded to a call on Cass County 77 at 9:15 p.m. and found the building engulfed in flames. Lost were a snow groomer, snow-making machines, a four-wheeler , a pickup and numerous smaller items.
30 years ago (1993)
Pussy Willows may file a lawsuit seeking more than $50,000 against the county for alleged misconduct of the sheriff's department. Pussy Willows, a night club north on Hwy 371, has been a concern of the county board because it features topless dancing, and the board told the county attorney to draw up a nude dancing control ordinance.
40 years ago (1983)
Bob Gross, Brainerd school superintendent, is recommended to serve once again as the board's negotiator on a contract with the teachers' union. Despite reservations by one board member, Gross said he can maintain good relations with teachers. The union's state president has urged teachers to ask for a 30 percent wage/benefit increase.
60 years ago (1963)
Brainerd was probably the coldest spot in the nation yesterday as temps plummeted to -31. This marked the 16th straight day where lows were below zero. Ed Novotny, 41, and his mother, Anna, about 70, were rescued from their home on S. 8th Street where they had had no heat for four days. Both suffered from exposure and are in hospital.
80 years ago (1943)
Connie O'Brien, who weighs in at 197 pounds, and who lost the heavyweight match last year to Windorski, will be back in the ring when the 1943 Golden Glove tourney opens here this weekend. He'll probably face boxers from Camp Ripley. Lester Bock, despite sub-zero temps, walks six miles from his home to Brainerd on training nights.
100 years ago (1923)
According to figures furnished us by the superintendent's office of the NP Railway shops, there are now 982 men employed here. Average winter employment has been 900 men. At the time of the strike in July there were 1,175 men employed. Of the 982 current employees, 451 were former strikers who have returned to work.
28/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/50: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
30/50: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
37/50: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
38/50: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
39/50: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/50: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
41/50: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
42/50: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
43/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
44/50: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
45/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives
46/50: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
47/50: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
48/50: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
50/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives