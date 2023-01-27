This Was Brainerd - Jan. 27

JANUARY 27

20 years ago (2003)

More than 23 teachers, nearly 25 percent of the district's total, will lose their jobs in the C-I school district next year. The school board had hoped to cut only 15 to 17 to get out of statutory operating debt. The district needs to cut $1.5 million dollars next year, which will still leave it $331,000 in the hole.

30 years ago (1993)

Kevin Spielman of Brainerd finished sixth in the International 500 cross country snowmobile race in a time of 11:49.19. The winner was Kirk Hibbert of Thief River Falls, who also won in 1990. Tom Feierabend, 50, of Brainerd, was honored as the oldest rider and moved from 20th to 16th place on the final leg.

40 years ago (1983)

Forced to borrow money to meet its bills, the school board last night awarded sale of $2.5 million in tax anticipation certificates to First Bank, St. Paul. The rate of 6.20 percent means the district will pay $157,790 in interest. Tax anticipation means the board uses tax revenue to be received later as collateral.

60 years ago (1963)

(Photo) Brainerd friends who know how tiny Alice Fradet is (she admits to tipping the scales at 101 pounds), can hardly believe she hauled this 23-8 northern through the ice on Gull Lake off Squaw Point by herself. She hooked the monster at 9 a.m. Jan. 25 on a sucker minnow. It's the largest taken on hook and line here in several seasons.

80 years ago (1943)

When Clifford Nordstrom left Brainerd to join the military at Ft. Snelling, he marked the sixth son of A.P. Nordstrom to take up arms. One brother, Roy, is with the 194th Tank Battalion and believed a Japanese prisoner. Others are Albert, a 20-year Marine; Clarence, with the Navy; Orville and Ernest in the Army. The father is a veteran of the Spanish-American War.

100 years ago (1923)

Edward Radke was fined $100 or 90 days in the city jail on a charge of transporting liquor, and an additional 20 days in jail for being drunk. This is the third time in a month that Radke has been drunk. He was found lying in the snow by a deputy sheriff and, if he'd not been found, would surely have frozen to death.

