This Was Brainerd - Jan. 27

JANUARY 27
20 years ago (2003)
More than 23 teachers, nearly 25 percent of the district's total, will lose their jobs in the C-I school district next year. The school board had hoped to cut only 15 to 17 to get out of statutory operating debt. The district needs to cut $1.5 million dollars next year, which will still leave it $331,000 in the hole.
30 years ago (1993)
Kevin Spielman of Brainerd finished sixth in the International 500 cross country snowmobile race in a time of 11:49.19. The winner was Kirk Hibbert of Thief River Falls, who also won in 1990. Tom Feierabend, 50, of Brainerd, was honored as the oldest rider and moved from 20th to 16th place on the final leg.
40 years ago (1983)
Forced to borrow money to meet its bills, the school board last night awarded sale of $2.5 million in tax anticipation certificates to First Bank, St. Paul. The rate of 6.20 percent means the district will pay $157,790 in interest. Tax anticipation means the board uses tax revenue to be received later as collateral.
60 years ago (1963)
(Photo) Brainerd friends who know how tiny Alice Fradet is (she admits to tipping the scales at 101 pounds), can hardly believe she hauled this 23-8 northern through the ice on Gull Lake off Squaw Point by herself. She hooked the monster at 9 a.m. Jan. 25 on a sucker minnow. It's the largest taken on hook and line here in several seasons.
80 years ago (1943)
When Clifford Nordstrom left Brainerd to join the military at Ft. Snelling, he marked the sixth son of A.P. Nordstrom to take up arms. One brother, Roy, is with the 194th Tank Battalion and believed a Japanese prisoner. Others are Albert, a 20-year Marine; Clarence, with the Navy; Orville and Ernest in the Army. The father is a veteran of the Spanish-American War.
100 years ago (1923)
Edward Radke was fined $100 or 90 days in the city jail on a charge of transporting liquor, and an additional 20 days in jail for being drunk. This is the third time in a month that Radke has been drunk. He was found lying in the snow by a deputy sheriff and, if he'd not been found, would surely have frozen to death.
28/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/50: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
30/50: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
37/50: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
38/50: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
39/50: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/50: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
41/50: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
42/50: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
43/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
44/50: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
45/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives
46/50: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
47/50: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
48/50: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
50/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives