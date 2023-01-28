This Was Brainerd - Jan. 28

JANUARY 28
20 years ago (2003)
A Wal-Mart Super Center may be in the works for Baxter. A Minneapolis firm applied for plat approval on 34 acres of land off Glory Road just west of Hwy 371. The proposal calls for a 207,000 square-foot building, including a grocery store, gas station and auto-repair center.
30 years ago (1993)
Brainerd has a new fire truck, and it's a source of pride to the city and fire department. Engine No.1 cost $185,000, and every inch of it was designed by Brainerd firefighters. They raised $8,225 for some special features by selling brats at the county fair. The truck, which pumps 1,250 gallons per minute, was built in Wyoming, Minn.
40 years ago (1983)
Strong defensive play in the second quarter, where Alexandria made just one field goal, was key in leading Coach Roger Nibbe's Warrior girls to a 42-37 conference win. Ahead by 11 with under six minutes to play, Brainerd saw Alex score eight straight points before recovering their shooting eye.
60 years ago (1963)
The Warrior basketball team got its 10th win against two defeats last night in a 63-56 win at Grand Rapids. That followed a 67-43 romp over Aitkin the previous night. Brainerd's big men – Gross and Twombly – had trouble scoring, but Brainerd was carried by Mike Garvey and Charlie Cummins with 15 points each.
80 years ago (1943)
With everything to gain and nothing to lose, an underdog Staples team caught the Warriors on an “off night” and upset Brainerd 22-20. Tied 15-15, John Garvey fouled out early in the fourth quarter, dashing Brainerd's hopes. He scored a game-high 12 points. Four others scored just two each. Brainerd is now 5-4 on the season.
100 years ago (1923)
Dr. Roy Williams, local chiropractor, has purchased a new Hupmobile touring car from the Lively Auto Co. Thieves broke into his garage the first night he had it and attempted to steal it. But the good doctor sleeps with one ear open and foiled the attempted robbery.
28/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/50: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
30/50: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
38/50: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
39/50: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/50: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
41/50: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
42/50: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
44/50: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
46/50: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
47/50: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
48/50: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
