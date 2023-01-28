This Was Brainerd - Jan. 28

JANUARY 28

20 years ago (2003)

A Wal-Mart Super Center may be in the works for Baxter. A Minneapolis firm applied for plat approval on 34 acres of land off Glory Road just west of Hwy 371. The proposal calls for a 207,000 square-foot building, including a grocery store, gas station and auto-repair center.

30 years ago (1993)

Brainerd has a new fire truck, and it's a source of pride to the city and fire department. Engine No.1 cost $185,000, and every inch of it was designed by Brainerd firefighters. They raised $8,225 for some special features by selling brats at the county fair. The truck, which pumps 1,250 gallons per minute, was built in Wyoming, Minn.

ADVERTISEMENT

40 years ago (1983)

Strong defensive play in the second quarter, where Alexandria made just one field goal, was key in leading Coach Roger Nibbe's Warrior girls to a 42-37 conference win. Ahead by 11 with under six minutes to play, Brainerd saw Alex score eight straight points before recovering their shooting eye.

60 years ago (1963)

The Warrior basketball team got its 10th win against two defeats last night in a 63-56 win at Grand Rapids. That followed a 67-43 romp over Aitkin the previous night. Brainerd's big men – Gross and Twombly – had trouble scoring, but Brainerd was carried by Mike Garvey and Charlie Cummins with 15 points each.

80 years ago (1943)

With everything to gain and nothing to lose, an underdog Staples team caught the Warriors on an “off night” and upset Brainerd 22-20. Tied 15-15, John Garvey fouled out early in the fourth quarter, dashing Brainerd's hopes. He scored a game-high 12 points. Four others scored just two each. Brainerd is now 5-4 on the season.

100 years ago (1923)

Dr. Roy Williams, local chiropractor, has purchased a new Hupmobile touring car from the Lively Auto Co. Thieves broke into his garage the first night he had it and attempted to steal it. But the good doctor sleeps with one ear open and foiled the attempted robbery.

ADVERTISEMENT